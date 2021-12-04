Seahawks Make Final Call on RB Adrian Peterson: Report

The Seattle Seahawks have made a final decision on running back Adrian Peterson’s status versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Just days after he was signed to the team’s practice squad, the 36-year-old running back will suit up versus the Niners on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“The Seahawks will be activating Adrian Peterson off the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the 49ers, per source,” says Fowler. “Wasting little time putting him to work.”

Peterson was signed on Wednesday, December 1. The urgency to move Peterson into the lineup shows not only how the Seahawks really are in “win-now” mode — but how decimated their running back corps is.

Starting running back Chris Carson has been sidelined since Week 5 due to a neck injury and is now out for the season. Alex Collins has stepped in as the starting back in his absence and has struggled drastically. The 27-year-old has rushed 101 times for 395 yards on just 3.9 yards per carry.

The Seahawks rank 25th in rushing at 92.5 yards per game. While the running game clearly needs to be improved — especially considering Russell Wilson’s struggles — it’s a major question mark whether or not relying on a 36-year-old to do so will accomplish that.

Seahawks Are in ‘Win-Now’ Mode

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday, December 2, that Pete Carroll’s reasoning for signing Peterson was because the Seahawks are in “win-now” mode.

“[Carroll]’s response was along the same lines as ‘He helps us win now’”, Rapoport said. “That is the mode that the Seahawks are in, in signing Adrian Peterson to come in and give their running game a little bit of a jolt. Obviously they’ve lost Chris Carson to a season-ending neck injury and they’ve really struggled to run the ball a little bit.”

Peterson played in three games and started two of them for the Tennessee Titans prior to being released just before their Week 12 game versus the New England Patriots. He rushed for just 82 yards on 27 carries (3.0 yards a carry).

That’s not even mentioning how the former NFL MVP didn’t participate in training camp, the preseason or the first several games of the year. He wasn’t signed by the Titans until the beginning of November.

At 3-8, the Seahawks are desperate for a win to salvage their slim playoff hopes. Signing and playing Peterson could be viewed as a sign of that desperation.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Why Seahawks Signed Peterson

While the signing of the 36-year-old running back raised eyebrows around the league, Carroll explained to reporters why he signed the last remaining non-specialist from the 2007 NFL Draft — his work ethic.

“It’s a big part of it just because it’s a rare opportunity for our guys to see somebody like that, that has that kind of background but stands for so much more than just the numbers and the stats and all of that,” Carroll said. “He’s been a remarkable competitor forever. It was so obvious. It was really a boost for a bunch of guys, the young guys in particular. He’s serious about playing. He’s not just here for show. He’s here to come here and try to help us win a game.”

Peterson ranks fifth all-time on the rushing yards list (14,902). In fact, he’s within striking distance of Barry Sanders at 15,269 yards for fourth place. However, despite his accomplishments, Peterson has never advanced to a Super Bowl. In fact, the last time he even won a playoff game was during the 2009 season when the Minnesota Vikings advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

Despite the Seahawks’ woeful record, they’ll be leaning on Peterson to hopefully lift them into the postseason.