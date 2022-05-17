Seahawks Have ‘Firepower’ to Trade for Ex-MVP QB, Says Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks have the assets to pull off a deal for one of the top quarterbacks in the game, says one analyst.

According to former Seahawks QB and current 710 AM radio host Jake Heaps, the Seahawks have the “firepower” to swing a deal for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson is entering the last year of his rookie contract — a fifth-year option — as both Jackson and the Ravens have yet to reach a deal on a contract extension.

“Secondly, if this season does not go well offensively for Jackson and the Ravens you could see very easily how Jackson could be the next quarterback that is available on the trading block,” says Heaps. “With two first and two seconds, the Seahawks sit in pretty good position to have the firepower to be able to pull off a trade for Lamar Jackson, and I think that that would be something that everyone should be very, very interested in here in Seattle.”

Proposed Jackson Deal Similar to Wilson Trade

The deal for Jackson would actually be somewhat similar to the one the Denver Broncos just pulled off for former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. The Broncos traded two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-rounder and several players — Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant — in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.

In this proposed scenario, the Seahawks would essentially be giving away the picks acquired in the Wilson deal in exchange for a top-level quarterback who has yet to even hit his prime.

As unlikely as a Jackson-to-Seahawks scenario seems at first glance, no one would have envisioned Wilson in a Broncos uniform a year ago. Same could be said with Tom Brady bolting the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a couple of years prior.

If the Ravens and Jackson have another down season — they missed the playoffs in 2021 and have failed to advance past the divisional round during the Jackson era — the reality of the two sides moving in a different direction becomes a reality.

Furthermore, while the Seahawks would love an opportunity at selecting either C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young in the 2023 NFL draft, they would probably opt to go with a quarterback who is already one of the best in the league in Jackson. By acquiring Jackson, Seattle skips the rebuilding era that would take place by drafting a rookie quarterback.

Jackson Would Fit in Seahawks’ Run-Oriented Offense

As Heaps also explains, Jackson — who is very much a run-oriented quarterback that is best used in a run-heavy scheme — could thrive in the Seahawks’ offense as its built similar to the Ravens’ offense.

“Jackson has thrived in Baltimore’s run-heavy offense, a scheme that has a run-pass balance that more closely resembles a Carroll team as opposed to pass-heavy offenses in Kansas City or, last year, Tampa Bay,” says Heaps. “Seattle could find their quarterback of the future in 2023’s more stacked class… or, they could use their healthy draft capital (two first rounders and two second rounders) to acquire the more proven 25-year-old Jackson from Baltimore.”

According to Team Rankings, the Seahawks threw the ball on only 56.71% of their offensive plays last season, ranking 20th in the league. The Ravens had similar numbers, passing the ball on just 56.37% of their plays last year, ranking 22nd in the NFL.

As we enter the 2022 season, the idea of Jackson being traded to any team seems crazy. But depending upon how things turn out this season, the possibility of the former NFL MVP being traded to any team — including the Seahawks — could become a realistic one entering the 2023 offseason.