Seahawks QB Geno Smith Shares 2 Words Amid Russell Wilson Drama

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is sharing his take following the news that Russell Wilson is being benched by the Denver Broncos.

Shortly after it was announced that the Broncos will bench Wilson for the final two games of the season, Smith took to social media to show his support for his former Seahawks teammate. Smith previously served as the backup to Wilson in Seattle for three seasons (2019 through 2021) before succeeding him as the starting quarterback following Wilson’s trade to Denver.

FREE 3 — Geno (@GenoSmith3) December 27, 2023

Russell Wilson Had Messy Divorce From Seahawks

Smith’s public backing of Wilson isn’t surprising considering both were teammates for several seasons. However, the Seahawks did have a bit of a messy divorce from Wilson when they traded him to the Broncos in exchange for a number of draft picks.

It was also reported by The Athletic back in February of 2023 that Wilson had asked for the firing of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, which the veteran quarterback later denied.

Ironically enough, Wilson’s reported desired replacement in mind for Carroll — Sean Payton — is the man who’s benching him now.

“Wilson asked Seahawks ownership to fire both of them, according to league sources who spoke to The Athletic on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the details. Wilson also had a preferred replacement in mind: Sean Payton, who had recently stepped down from the New Orleans Saints.”

Observers Criticize Broncos’ Decision to Bench Russell Wilson

The Broncos’ decision to bench Wilson despite his statistical ranking as one of the better quarterbacks in the league was met with a lot of critical reaction from observers. While Wilson has been stagnant at times, he still ranks among the top 10 in major passing categories such as passing touchdowns (sixth) and passer rating (seventh) while leading the league in game-winning drives (four).

While Wilson won’t start for the Broncos — Jarrett Stidham will — he will still suit up as the backup.

Fox Sports’ Craig Carton ripped head coach Sean Payton’s decision to sit and “humiliate” Wilson during “The Carton Show.”

“Sean Payton disliked Russell Wilson on a level I’ve never seen before. Not only is he embarrassing him by benching him for the last two games, he’s making him dress. For Sean Payton to humiliate him in this manner is wrong.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the benching of Wilson is due to financial ramifications and because the Broncos will likely move on from the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback after this season.

Via Kevin Patra of NFL.com:

“One key reason behind the switch is financial, per Rapoport,” says Patra. “Wilson has a $37 million injury guarantee for 2025 that becomes fully guaranteed in March. Sitting the QB the final two weeks to ensure he doesn’t suffer a catastrophic injury provides the Broncos financial flexibility if Sean Payton and Co. decide to move on from the 35-year-old quarterback in 2024. It’s not a done deal, but the late-season benching is a strong indicator Denver will end the Wilson ride after two seasons.”

Payton explained his decision to bench Wilson for Stidham, attributing the decision to the offense struggling in recent weeks — Denver is 1-3 and has scored 21.3 points per game over their last three games, 16th in the NFL — rather than due to financial purposes.

“We’re desperately trying to win,” Payton said. “Sure, in our game today, there are economics and other things but the number one push behind this — and it’s a decision I’m making — is to get a spark offensively.”