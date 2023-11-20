Geno Smith Bluntly Explains Seahawks’ Screw Up at End of Rams Loss

The Seattle Seahawks are going to be thinking about this loss over the next several days.

Despite being injured and missing two full possessions due to a triceps ailment, Geno Smith put the Seahawks in possession to win their game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11. The veteran quarterback returned for the final offensive drive and drove the Seahawks 38 yards down the field in just one minute and 28 seconds for a 55-yard field goal attempt by Jason Myers.

However, Myers missed the kick wide right as the Seahawks lost, 17-16.

Smith explained the screw up that led to Seattle settling for a long field goal, saying that the headset went out and he made a fast call to a Zach Charbonnet run — it resulted in two yards — before eventually spiking the ball with seven seconds remaining.

Geno Smith says of whether he can play Thursday that "we'll see how it goes." Also says headset went out before the Charbonnet run. Says no play came in so he made a fast call to call the run.

For context, Seattle had converted on a 3rd-and-8 on a 21-yard pass to the Rams’ 39-yard line with 36 seconds remaining.

GENO SMITH HITS DK METCALF FOR THE BIG GAIN

Despite all of that time, the Seahawks were only able to gain two more yards for Myers’ field goal kick due to the headset malfunction.

Pete Carroll Explains Seahawks’ Mindset During Final Sequence

Head coach Pete Carroll commented following the game that the Seahawks didn’t handle the two-minute drill as well as they would have liked to.

“Nah, we didn’t quite handle that as well as we’d like to,” Carroll said in the postgame press conference on November 19. “But we got in field goal range. We got there and we had a shot. Jason’s kicked balls from that far before. We’d have loved to be a little bit closer but obviously we weren’t. There’s some choice in there [on clocking the ball and run play], yeah. I’d agree with that.”

When asked about the final sequence — specifically the run play — Carroll explained his reasoning behind the Charbonnet run that resulted in just two yards.

“We didn’t do it right,” Carroll said. “I’m just going to tell you. We didn’t do it right. We didn’t do that exactly the way we’d like to do that. It didn’t come out right. We’ll tell you more about that tomorrow [November 20].”

Carroll had also stated that he was hoping for a longer run on the play call.

“Yeah, you’re hoping you pop it, for sure,” Carroll said. “We didn’t do that as clean as we’d like.”

Jason Myers Gives No Excuses for Missed Kick

Just a week after converting on the game-winning 43-yard field goal in a 29-26 win over the Washington Commanders, Myers went from hero to scapegoat following the loss against the Rams.

The veteran kicker — who had hit from 54 and 52 yards earlier in the game — had no excuses for his miss.

“Great snap,” Myers said. “Good hold. Just didn’t go through.”

Despite the miss, Carroll stressed that he still has confidence in his veteran kicker moving forward.

“Long field goal for sure,” Carroll said. “You couldn’t have a better guy to kick that one. Jason’s been doing great and he just didn’t get a good hit on the ball this time. He’s exactly the right guy to win the game for us. Obviously, we know that.”