Seahawks ‘Keenly Interested’ in Reuniting With 8-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks could be looking to bring back one of the franchise’s best players.

According to a report from Gregg Bell of The News Tribune, the Seahawks are considering a reunion with linebacker Bobby Wagner. As noted by Bell in the report, Seattle is “keenly interested” in re-signing Wagner following his release from the Los Angeles Rams.

“Multiple league sources told The News Tribune at the NFL scouting combine Tuesday the Seahawks are keenly interested in re-signing the 32-year-old Wagner to play again in the middle of their defense in 2023,” said Bell. “The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have given the six-time All-Pro linebacker permission to talk to other teams about a new contract, in advance of the Rams releasing him and becoming a free agent.”

Wagner is still technically under contract with the Rams, but the release will soon become official. Head coach Pete Carroll — who is currently at the NFL scouting combine — refused to go into deep detail about the Seahawks’ interest in Wagner, considering it would violate NFL tampering rules.

“We can’t talk about that,” Carroll said. “But I love Bobby, you know. He’s meant the world to us and our program and he played particularly well against us (last season, for the Rams). “So you know, we’ll see what happens. But right now, I can’t really talk about that.”

Bobby Wagner Still Ranks as Elite Linebacker at Age 32

The 32-year-old veteran had spent his entire career with the Seahawks (2012-2021) before his release last offseason. The move came shortly after the Seahawks’ decision to trade nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, which led to Seattle ushering in a new era.

Although Wagner only spent one season with the Rams, he demonstrated he has plenty left in the tank. In fact, he ranked as one of the top linebackers in the league while playing 99 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, Wagner posted a 90.7 defensive grade and 91.1 run defensive grade last season. Wagner led all linebackers in defensive grade and all starting linebackers in run defensive grade.

Why the Seahawks Are Interested in Bobby Wagner

While the Seahawks made it to the playoffs last season, they did so despite a weak defense. The defensive unit ranked 25th in the league in points allowed per game and the front seven was one of the weaker areas of the team. Inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks — who took over as the defensive playcaller after Wagner’s departure — is coming off of a torn ACL suffered at the end of the regular season, which could take nine months to heal.

Meanwhile, inside linebacker Cody Barton is heading into free agency. Long story short, the Seahawks need reinforcements at linebacker, and what better way to tackle the void by bringing in one of the franchise’s best players ever?

Carroll stressed that there is a “sense of urgency” in addressing the issue.

“Well, it does bring a sense of urgency, and we have to address it,” Carroll said. “There’s a number of guys in free agency, if we need to go that way. Cody had a good finish to the season for us and nice job. But there’s some there’s some opportunities, and some options. So we’re wide open.”

If both sides are able to make it work financially, there’s no reason to believe a reunion can’t happen between both sides.