Ex-Seahawks Starter and 3-Time Pro Bowler Signs With Ravens: Report

Former Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney is signing with the Baltimore Ravens.

As reported by CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Clowney is signing a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

“Jadeveon Clowney’s received a 1-year deal worth up to $6M max, per source,” Anderson reported on Sunday, August 18.

Jadeveon Clowney Playing for Fifth Team in 10 Seasons

The 30-year-old Clowney has become a journeyman over the course of his 10-year career since he was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Ravens will be Clowney’s fifth team and his fourth over the past five seasons alone.

As noted by Luke Easterling of Athlon Sports, Clowney becomes just the third No. 1 overall pick in NFL history to play for five different teams. Vinny Testaverde didn’t accomplish the feat until he was 40 years old and in his 18th season. Meanwhile, Jeff George accomplished the feat at the age of 32 and in his 11th season.

“In signing with the Ravens, Clowney finds himself on a short list of former No. 1 overall picks to play for at least five different teams in their NFL careers (since the 1970 merger), joining quarterbacks Vinny Testaverde and Jeff George,” writes Easterling.

Jadeveon Clowney Posted One of His Best Seasons With Seahawks

During his one-year stint with the Seahawks back in 2019, Clowney registered 31 tackles, three sacks and his first career interception. He also posted the only touchdown of his career when he recovered a fumble from then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in a Week 10 win over the Niners. His efforts garnered him an NFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

Clowney also posted the only sacks of his postseason career during the Seahawks’ playoff run, registering 1.5 sacks along with a career-high 12 tackles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Clowney posted an 87.3 defensive grade and 80.8 run defensive grade during the 2019 season with the Seahawks. Among full-time edge rushers, Clowney ranked ninth in defensive grade and ninth in run defensive grade during the 2019 season.

The three-time Pro Bowler most recently spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. However, he was sent home prior to the season finale after making critical remarks regarding the Browns’ usage of him. Clowney criticized the organization for not believing in him and for using him to showcase Myles Garrett by placing Garrett on lesser offensive linemen.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com:

“I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability,” Clowney said back in January. “(It can’t) just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody. You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning. Everybody got here for a reason, and we can all make plays. I know I am.”

After registering nine sacks during his first season in Cleveland, Clowney posted just two sacks during his final year with the Browns.

Clowney actually predicted that if he doesn’t return to the Browns, he might find himself with a divisional rival instead. That prediction will end up true as he’ll match up against his former team twice this season, with the first matchup being in Week 4 in Cleveland.

“I could still end up in the division next year,” he said back in January.

Over the course of his career, Clowney has posted 43.0 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries in 109 games and 98 starts.