Seahawks Predicted to Land Rams’ Ex-$64 Million ‘Cap Casualty’

The Seattle Seahawks could be the perfect match for a notable former Los Angeles Rams starter.

As proposed by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, the Seahawks could make sense as an ideal landing spot for outside linebacker Leonard Floyd. The 30-year-old more recently spent the past three seasons with the Rams, winning Super Bowl LVI while starting all 50 games for Los Angeles during that time frame.

Benjamin argues that the Seahawks could still use some more “juice” off of the edge, as they’ve made a clear effort to improve their front seven from last season.

“Seattle made sure to invest in its front seven this offseason, paying a pretty penny to add Dre’Mont Jones and reunite with Jarran Reed,” writes Benjamin. “But the Seahawks could still use some juice off the edge, and Floyd, a cap casualty of the rival Rams, has quietly posted at least nine sacks in three straight seasons. He could be a plug-and-play 3-4 outside linebacker for them.”

Why the Seahawks Could Use Leonard Floyd

Despite posting a solid season last year — nine sacks to go along with 59 tackles — Floyd remains a free agent. A big reason for his release had to do with his massive contract, considering he was in the midst of a four-year, $64 million deal. The Rams released Floyd with two years left on his contract.

According to Pro Football Focus, Floyd posted a solid 65.7 defensive grade and 65.1 pass-rushing grade last season. By comparison, only two of the Seahawks’ projected starters along the front seven — Bobby Wagner (90.7 grade) and Uchenna Nwosu (72.6 grade) — posted higher grades than Floyd last season.

In other words, Floyd would represent an upgrade over the Seahawks’ current edge rushers. Furthermore, Floyd’s career sack total of 47.5 sacks is higher than Nwosu (24.5 sacks), Darrell Taylor (16 sacks), Boye Mafe (three sacks) and Mario Edwards Jr.’s (19.5 sacks) career sack totals.

Cost of Signing Leonard Floyd Might Be Too Much for Seahawks

According to Spotrac, Floyd’s projected market value is $13.7 million per season across three years at $41.3 million. That type of contract would make Floyd the 10th-highest paid outside linebacker in the NFL It would also make Floyd the fourth-highest paid player on the Seahawks and their highest-paid front seven member.

Seattle has roughly $9.5 million in available cap space, ranking 25th in the NFL.

The Seahawks have gone through a major overhaul along their front seven this offseason. Outside of the aforementioned signings of Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed, Seattle allowed former starters Al Woods, Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson to walk in free agency.

The question is, would Seattle really be willing to invest big money in a pass rusher who is on the verge of turning 31 years old this season?

If Floyd is willing to take a cheaper, incentive-laden deal — not out of the realm considering he remains a free agent during the month of June — he could very well be a member of the Seahawks entering the season.

However, if he’s holding out for a money-heavy deal, it’s hard to envision Pete Carroll and Seattle investing heavily in Floyd.