Seahawks Predicted to Land Record-Breaking QB With ‘Home Run Speed’

The Seattle Seahawks could be on the search for a new franchise quarterback.

Heading into the 2024 NFL draft, the Seahawks could target the quarterback position with the No. 16 overall pick. Although Seattle will be out of contention when it comes to drafting the top quarterback prospects such as Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, they’ll be in contention for the second tier of quarterback prospects.

As Seahawks Wire’s Tim Weaver writes in in their latest mock draft, they anticipate Seattle to select Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels out of LSU.

“When it was our turn on the clock Heisman-winning LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was still available, making this an easy decision – even for a team with a damn-good value at quarterback in Geno Smith,” writes Weaver.

Mock Drafts Project Seahawks to Select QB in First Round

Many mock drafts have the Seahawks selecting their next franchise quarterback with their first round draft pick. However, not many of these mock drafts have Daniels dropping to No. 16. In fact, some mock drafts have Seattle drafting another highly-decorated college quarterback in national champion J.J. McCarthy, who lost just one game as the starting quarterback of the Michigan Wolverines.

Many mock drafts have Daniels slotted as the No. 3 quarterback in the draft behind Williams and Maye. The 23-year-old was a consensus All-American in 2023 and has a plethora of experience, having started five seasons in college, with three spent at Arizona State and two at LSU.

His statistics from the 2023 season are mind-boggling — 40 touchdowns against four interceptions for 3,812 passing yards with a 72.2% completion rate and 11.7 yards per attempt. His touchdowns and yards per attempt led the nation and his passing yards ranked fifth.

That’s not even mentioning his ridiculous rushing numbers which saw Daniels run for 1,134 rushing yards on 8.4 yards attempt with 10 rushing touchdowns. The rushing average led all players. Furthermore, Daniels is the only quarterback in NCAA history to reach 12,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards and his NFL pass rating of 146.5 is the best in FBS history.

Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen details just how dynamic Daniels is as a dual-threat quarterback.

“Jayden Daniels is the dual-threat dice roll in this year’s draft class,” writes Klassen. “A five-year starter dating back to his days at Arizona State, Daniels’ superpower is his athleticism. He has home run speed and a ton of burst and flexibility to wiggle out of the pocket and around defenders in space. No other quarterback comes close to Daniels as a rushing threat and athlete in this class.”

NFL Draft Buzz further details just what Daniels brings to the table.

“Exceptional athletic ability with reported 4.5 40-yard dash speed. Displays natural speed and gains significant yardage as a runner with his 6’3” frame. Exhibits high proficiency in pocket maneuvering, evading pressure effortlessly, and leveraging vision to find escape lanes for ground gains. Impressive arm strength allowing him to target all three levels of the field with ease. Demonstrates quick release, especially on short and intermediate throws. Expertise in throwing on the run, maintaining focus on downfield targets, and delivering accurate throws even across his body.”

Daniels is also capable of running the read-option offense, something the Philadelphia Eagles used often with quarterback Jalen Hurts on their way to a Super Bowl appearance last season.

Why Seahawks Could Draft Geno Smith’s Replacement

Geno Smith is still under contract for the next two seasons after signing a three-year, $75 million contract extension last offseason. However, his 2023 season from a statistical standpoint was an average one, as he ranked middle-of-the-pack in most passing categories. By comparison, Smith had a Pro Bowl campaign and won Comeback Player of the Year in 2022, ranking within the top eight in major passing categories such as touchdowns, passing yards, passer rating and completions.

It’s clear that while Smith remains a solid quarterback, there’s a ceiling with him as he enters his age-34 season. By selecting a dynamic quarterback like Daniels in the draft, there is no ceiling — the sky is the limit.

With the Seahawks heading into a different direction this season following the dismissal of Pete Carroll as head coach, it’s time for a new franchise quarterback to land in Seattle.