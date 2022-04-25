Seahawks Considered Landing Spot for ‘Underrated’ Ex-Pro Bowl LB

The Seattle Seahawks could find a potential starter in a former Pro Bowl linebacker.

According to Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton, veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander could be an “underrated” free agent addition to a team such as the Seahawks. Wharton notes how the 27-year-old Alexander had a bounce-back campaign in 2021 with the New Orleans Saints after dealing with serious injuries (torn ACL in 2018, torn Achilles in 2020) over the past three seasons.

“The good news is Alexander returned to the field for 12 games with the Saints in 2021 and looked closer to his explosive old self,” says Wharton. “He wasn’t as impactful in coverage as his first three years, but he was fast as a pass-rusher and finished solo tackles like we’re used to seeing. In total, he had 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception.”

Alexander earned slightly more than $1.1 million last season. Considering he remains a free agent heading into the draft, he likely won’t sign for much more this upcoming season.

As Wharton notes, the seven-year veteran should be signed to an incentive-laden deal for the 2022 season. He even goes so far as to say that he could be a “difference-maker” for teams lacking an X-factor at the position.

“The cost of versatile linebackers has risen tremendously over the last few offseasons,” says Wharton. “Alexander could be signed for an incentive-laden deal and be a difference-maker for units lacking an X-factor at the position. The one-time Pro Bowler may be signed as a third-down specialist, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he elevates quickly throughout training camp into a full-time starter thanks to his ability to impact the game.”

Why Alexander Could Fit With Seahawks

The Seahawks are lacking in pass-rushing specialists. Seattle’s pass-rushing productivity was porous last season, with Carlos Dunlap leading the way with 8.5 sacks. The Seahawks allowed Dunlap to walk as a free agent this offseason, while Rasheem Green — ranked second on the team with 6.5 sacks — remains a free agent.

As Matty F. Brown of Sports Illustrated notes, the Seahawks were more than subpar when it came to rushing the quarterback last season.

“Seattle’s 33 sacks on the season ranked 25th in the league (the Steelers were highest, bringing down opposing passers 55 times),” says Brown. “Carlos Dunlap led the Seahawks in sacks (tied 29th in the league) and sack percentage, per TruMedia.”

Alexander Is High-Reward, Low-Risk Signing

In other words, the Seahawks are attempting to rebuild their pass-rushing unit, but have yet to replace the previous holdovers.

While signing Alexander likely won’t cure all of the Seahawks’ pass-rushing woes, it’ll be a step in the right direction. Furthermore, it’s a high-reward, low-risk signing. Alexander remains young — he’ll be 28 years old in August — and he’s shown off his potential before, ranking fourth in the league in tackles (145 in 2016) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Pro Football Focus, Alexander posted a 53.9 defensive grade in 2021 and a 67.6 grade in coverage. While the defensive grade was nothing impressive, Alexander’s play in coverage ranked 22nd among all linebackers with at least 100 snaps in coverage.

Considering Seattle’s lack of depth in the front seven, Alexander could eventually emerge as a sleeper signing for the Seahawks.