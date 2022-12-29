Seahawks Are ‘Logical’ Trade Destination for Disgruntled Star QB: Analyst

It looks like the Seattle Seahawks could have a backup plan just in case Geno Smith doesn’t re-sign.

As noted by Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, a potential landing spot for recently benched Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is none other than the Seahawks. The Raiders are benching their three-time Pro Bowl quarterback for the final two games of the season.

Benjamin explains how the Seahawks could emerge as a “long” shot destination if they move forward without Smith, who will be a free agent this offseason.

“Carr may or may not be an upgrade on Geno Smith, whose career resurgence but recent slide will leave them in a unique position ahead of the 2023 draft,” says Benjamin. “Seattle feels more likely to invest in a young QB with one of its top picks, but with a lot of cap space, maybe they double-dip at the position, as they did years ago when first adding Russell Wilson.”

Raiders Benching Carr Could Mean End of Era

The Raiders’ benching of Carr could lead to the franchise moving on from their quarterback of the past nine years. While Carr has been a productive quarterback during the duration of his career, he’s had limited success when it comes to winning, leading the Raiders to just two playoff appearances during his career. He’s also never won a postseason game.

It doesn’t help matters that Carr’s production has slipped this season despite Las Vegas adding superstar receiver Davante Adams into the fold, his former teammate at Fresno State. Carr leads the league in interceptions (14) and ranks 25th of 33 qualified passers, according to Pro Football Reference.

With that being said, he has proven to be productive over the course of his career, ranking within the top 10 in touchdowns in a single season on three different occasions.

The Raiders can move on from Carr after this season via release or trade without any financial penalty.

Seahawks Could Pursue Carr if Smith Doesn’t Re-Sign

The Seahawks will likely aim to re-sign Smith, but there will certainly be a market for the Pro Bowl quarterback. The 32-year-old has experienced a breakthrough season during his 10th year in the league, emerging as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith’s 82.0 offensive grade ranks eighth among all quarterbacks. Furthermore, his adjusted completion percentage — percentage of aimed passes thrown on target — ranks fourth in the league.

According to Spotrac, Smith’s market value is $36.1 million per season. As one general manager pointed out, he expects Smith to secure a $30-to-$35 million per year deal.

Via Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports:

“I think $30 [million] to $35 million a season is about right,” one general manager said. “Although it wouldn’t surprise me if they used the franchise tag on him just to take it one more year to be sure.”

A potential asking price for a Carr is a second-round draft pick, as proposed by The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Considering the Seahawks are beefed up on draft picks as a result of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos — they possess an extra pick in each of the first and second rounds — this wouldn’t cost Seattle much.

If the Seahawks fail in re-signing Smith, Carr landing with Seattle is a very realistic possibility.