Seahawks to Meet With Polarizing Quarterback: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are hosting their first pre-draft meeting with a quarterback.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Seahawks are hosting University of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday, April 13.

“Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder is visiting the #Seahawks today, per source,” says Pelissero. “The first (and only?) known pre-draft quarterback visit for Seattle.”

Why Ridder is a Polarizing Prospect

At the current moment, the Seahawks hold the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft. Their next picks take place at No. 40 and No. 41 pick.

Ridder is considered a polarizing quarterback. While it’s clear draft experts place the likes of Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett and Matt Corral above Ridder, there’s mixed opinions on his ceiling.

What is undeniable is his level of athleticism. The dual-threat quarterback ran a 4.52 40-yard-dash at the combine, easily the fastest mark of any QB prospect in this year’s draft class. His production while leading the Bearcats to a College Football Playoff appearance is also eye-catching.

The 22-year-old showed off his passing skills while throwing for 30 touchdowns against just eight interceptions during his senior season in 2021. Prior to that, he ran for at least 500 yards in each of his previous three seasons.

While the athleticism is clearly there, the accuracy is not. There are concerns about his ball placements and his mechanics, which has experts pegging Ridder to be taken anywhere from the first round to being selected as far back as the third round of the draft.

Here is what Joe Marino of The Draft Network had to say regarding Ridder’s concerning level of accuracy:

“Ridder has room to improve his mechanics so that his ball placement isn’t as impacted when he cannot achieve his desired sequencing,” said Marino. “For a team in need of a franchise savior at the top of the draft, Ridder might not be the right target. For a team with a sound infrastructure and running game that can be relied upon, Ridder has the makings of a reliable starting quarterback with appealing physical traits, experience, and leadership qualities.“’

Why Seahawks Could End Up Drafting Ridder

Marino has Ridder projected as a “developmental starting quarterback” and he projects best in a “run-first offense that features blended concepts in the passing game and involves the quarterback in the running game.”

If the Seahawks do indeed select their next franchise QB at the No. 9 selection, it obviously won’t be Ridder. With the exception of the Carolina Panthers who make their pick at No. 6, it’s very likely a single team won’t be drafting a QB before the Seahawks pick at No. 9.

That means Seattle could very well have their pick of the litter between Pickett, Willis and Corral at the No. 9 selection.

However, the Seahawks do have other pressing needs, including a pass-rusher, a wide receiver and a defensive back. If Seattle does go that route with their first pick, that leaves Ridder as a very plausible option in the second round between the Seahawks’ two second-round draft picks.

Whether or not the Seahawks actually trade star receiver DK Metcalf on draft day will likely impact how they approach their draft process — and whether or not they actually pick Ridder.