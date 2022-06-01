Seahawks ‘Might Look to Cut’ Ex-Pro Bowler, Says Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks could look to cut a former Pro Bowler to save some money on the salary cap.

During an article on Field Gulls of SB Nation, DevinCsigi takes a look at several Seahawks players who could potentially be cut after June 1, which splits up the dead cap between 2022 and 2023. One of the players mentioned is none other than former Pro Bowler kicker Jason Myers.

The 31-year-old Myers suffered the worst season of his seven-season career, converting on just 73.9% of his field goal attempts while reaching touchbacks on just 37.3% of his kickoffs. Myers holds a cap hit of $5 million this season and the Seahawks could save $4 million by releasing the veteran kicker.

Why Seahawks Could Cut Myers

However, the move comes at a risk due to the fact that the Seahawks don’t feature any other kicker on the roster at the moment.

“Cutting Myers would be a bit of a risky bet this late into the offseason seeing as most of the UDFA and traditional free agent kickers have been signed,” says DevinCsigi of SB Nation. “However, with that aside there is a very strong case to cut Myers, who is coming off his third season in the last six years in which he hit less than 80% of his attempted field goals.”

Myers is the fifth-highest paid kicker in the league. As the statistics illustrate, he’s clearly on a downward slope. Myers — who has been with the Seahawks since 2019 — ranked as one of the worst kickers in the league last season.

“According to pro-football-reference.com, among qualified kickers Myers ranked 31st of 34 in field goal% and 17th out of 24 in extra point% in the 2021 season,” says DevinCsigi. “These numbers make it extremely difficult to justify Myers carrying the fifth largest cap hit among kickers.”

Why Seahawks May Avoid Cutting Myers

With the pickings slim for free agent kickers, the Seahawks could eat Myers’ salary for one more season considering his contract is up after this season. When one also factors in that Seattle isn’t exactly aiming to contend in the upcoming season, carrying a declining kicker on the roster doesn’t become as glaring compared to a team actually looking to contend.

As far as kickers the Seahawks could potentially look at, former Indianapolis Colts kicker Michael Badgley is a potential replacement. Badgley converted on 18-of-21 field goal attempts (85.7%) during the 2021 season and 15-of-16 field goal attempts (93.8%) during the 2018 season, ranking fifth in the league in field goal percentage.

“With Myers being the only kicker on the active roster, Seattle would have to bring in at least one kicker with it being likely they bring in 2 to 3 kickers to compete for the job,” says DevinCsigi. “The likeliest candidate to come in is former Colts kicker Michael Badgley, who is coming off of a season where he went 18 for 22 in field goal attempts and 40 for 41 in extra point attempts.”

The Seahawks might have options outside of Myers, but it doesn’t appear they’re in any sense of urgency to look for his replacement.