Seahawks Lock in New $59 Million Contract for 2022 Breakout: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are signing standout pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu to a new contract.

As reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Monday, July 24, the Seahawks are signing the 26-year-old outside linebacker to a new three-year extension worth $59 million with $32 million guaranteed. The new deal locks Nwosu under contract through 2026.

“Seahawks’ edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu is signing a three-year extension worth up to $59 million that includes $32 million guaranteed,” writes Schefter. “The deal was confirmed by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.”

Uchenna Nwosu Led Seahawks in Sacks During 2022 Season

Nwosu posted a career year during the 2022 season, leading the Seahawks with 9.5 sacks — his previous career-high was five sacks — to go along with 66 tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 26 quarterback hits in 17 games started last season.

Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus previously stressed the importance of extending Bumpus on a long-term basis.

“I think that he is the attitude on that defense,” Bumpus told Mike Salk. “… He showed you, ‘Look, I can handle it. I can give you 9.5 sacks, I can give you some TFLs, I can be the Player of the Week.’ I think Uchenna is one of the guys that you don’t want to let go and that you want to extend because we talk about the culture and the identity of the Seattle Seahawks, this team, I automatically throw him in the mix. I think his presence is important and his play is important.”

The Seahawks initially signed Nwosu to a two-year deal worth $20 million with $10.5 million guaranteed. Under the terms of his new agreement, Nwosu is now the eighth-highest paid linebacker in the NFL on an average annual basis ($19.7 million).

While Nwosu is locked in as one of the starting outside linebackers in the Seahawks’ 3-4 defensive alignment, the other spot could be up for grabs with Darrell Taylor — who co-led the Seahawks in sacks with Nwosu — appearing to be the favorite.

Via Brent Stecker of Seattle Sports:

“The next question for the Seahawks with Nwosu set up as one of their long-term pass rushers is who will establish themselves as Seattle’s other starting outside linebacker,” writes Stecker. “The Seahawks have a trio of second-round picks in the mix: 2020 selection Darrell Taylor, who tied with Nwosu for the Seahawks lead in sacks last year; 2022 selection Boye Mafe; and 2023 rookie Derick Hall.”

Ex-Seahawks Tight End Jimmy Graham Signs With Saints

Former Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham is making a comeback.

The 36-year-old is signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints after sitting out the 2022 season. The 6-foot-7 tight end originally began his career with the Saints (2010-2014) and was named to two All-Pro teams and three Pro Bowls during his tenure in New Orleans.

Via Myles Simmons of NBC Sports:

“The Saints announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed tight end Jimmy Graham to a one-year deal,” writes Simmons. “Graham, 36, began his career with the franchise as a third-round pick back in 2010. While he caught 31 passes for 356 yards with five TDs as a rookie, he broke out in a big way in 2011 when he recorded 99 receptions for 1,310 yards and 11 touchdowns. Graham then caught at least 85 passes over the next three seasons, leading the league with 16 touchdown catches in 2013.”

Although Graham is best known for his time with the Saints, he also had a notable tenure with the Seahawks from 2015 until 2017. Graham posted two Pro Bowl selections (2016-17) while ranking second among all players in touchdown catches (10) and ranking ninth among tight ends in receptions during the 2017 season.