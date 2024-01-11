Seahawks’ Coaching Change Sparks Immediate Reaction From Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks are starting a new era.

The Seahawks are surprisingly moving on from Pete Carroll as head coach after 14 seasons with the franchise. While Carroll will remain as an advisor, the decision to have Carroll step down is one of the biggest moves the franchise has ever made.

Carroll will certainly go down as the best head coach in franchise history, having won a Super Bowl during the 2013 season while leading Seattle to another one during the following year. His quarterback during those years and for a decade straight, Russell Wilson, didn’t take long to chime in on the announcement that his former head coach will be stepping down.

One of the Greatest Ever.

“Keep Shooting” Coach.

Grateful for the memories. @PeteCarroll Best is Ahead. https://t.co/ct3W4IYIyf — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 10, 2024

Seahawks Were Extremely Successful With Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll

Wilson and Carroll were remarkably successful together, establishing themselves as one of the greatest quarterback-head coach duos in NFL history. During their time together, the Seahawks went 104-53-1, posting the second-best record of any team in the NFL, right behind the New England Patriots.

During Wilson and Carroll’s tenure together, the Seahawks missed the playoffs just two times.

While there’s little doubt they’re one of the greatest quarterback-head coaching duos ever, the split was not pretty.

Seahawks End Era by Trading Russell Wilson to Broncos

Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in a high-profile trade during the 2022 offseason that saw the Seahawks net two first-round picks and two second-round draft picks along with several veteran players as quarterback Drew Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.

Reports came out following Wilson’s trade to the Broncos that he had wanted Carroll replaced as head coach with Sean Payton — his eventual head coach in Denver.

Via The Athletic:

“Convinced that Carroll and Schneider were inhibiting his quest to win additional Super Bowls and individual awards, Wilson asked Seahawks ownership to fire both of them, according to league sources who spoke to The Athletic on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the details. Wilson also had a preferred replacement in mind: Sean Payton, who had recently stepped down from the New Orleans Saints.”

Not long after, Wilson denied that the report — which also included the notion that he wanted general manager John Schneider fired — was true.

“I love Pete and he was a father figure to me and John believed in me and drafted me as well,” wrote Wilson on February 24, 2023. “I never wanted them fired. All any of us wanted was to win. l’ll always have respect for them and love for Seattle.”

Despite that report, Carroll shot down the notion of any bad blood between him and his former quarterback.

“I’m always going to hang with them, and I’m never going to leave them,” Carroll said during the NFL Scouting Combine in February of 2023. “I’m going to be there at the end of all the good stuff and the bad stuff. I’m going to still be there. That’s it. I’m hanging.”

Carroll and the Seahawks defeated Wilson’s Broncos in the 2022 season opener before clinching a playoff berth with Geno Smith at quarterback during that season. However, Seattle missed the playoffs this year, while the Broncos have missed the postseason during both of Wilson’s years as their quarterback.

With Wilson potentially looking for a new team following his benching at the end of the regular season, it’s safe to say that both the former head coach and franchise quarterback are very appreciative of their time and success together.