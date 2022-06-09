Seahawks Players React to Jack Del Rio’s Controversial Comments

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio caught heat for his controversial comments at mandatory minicamp. At least a couple of current and former Seattle Seahawks players reacted publicly, calling out the long-time NFL coach.

Del Rio was asked about a recent tweet during his minicamp press conference, when he asked why the January 6th insurrection at the United States Capitol was getting more attention than protests that occurred in the wake of the death of George Floyd. In his response, Del Rio downplayed the events of January 6th, calling the event a “dustup”.

“I can look at images on the TV, people’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem,” Del Rio said according to John Keim with ESPN.com. “And then we have a dustup at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal. I just think it’s kind of two standards, and if we apply the same standard and we’re going to be reasonable with each other, let’s have a discussion.”

Current and Former Seahawks React to Del Rio

Del Rio’s comments elicited passionate responses across the NFL, including some from a couple of current and former Seahawks stars.

Former Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin Jr. took to Twitter to share his thoughts, calling Del Rio an “ignorant, ignorant man”.

“Protesting against the murder of someone is not the same as attempting a coup because you didn’t get your way in an election,” Baldwin added in the following tweet. “Not saying vandalism is ok but lets not try to pretend these are the same”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

While Baldwin provided some more detailed thoughts on Del Rio’s comments, current Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs simply responded via Twitter with the clown emoji to express his own feelings.

One of Seattle’s newest players in former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris tweeted that he “wasn’t surprised” that Del Rio made the comments that he did. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett simply responded with “wow“.

While other players might have had their own thoughts, feelings, and reactions to what Del Rio said, players like Baldwin and Harris wanted to make sure that theirs were known publicly.

Jack Del Rio Apologizes for Comments

Shortly after his press conference where he referred to the storming of the U.S. Capitol as a “dustup”, Del Rio released an apology.

“I made comments earlier today referencing the attack that took play on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021,” Del Rio said in a statement. “Referencing the situation as a dustup was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry. I stand by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country. I say that while also expressing my support for peaceful protest across the country. I have fully supported all peaceful protests across America.”

This wasn’t the first time that Del Rio had been in hot water for his Twitter account. The Commanders defensive coordinator caught some heat in June of 2020 for a series of retweets and replies going after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.