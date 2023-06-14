Seahawks Considered a Potential Top Suitor for $34 Million Ex-Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks could be a logical destination for a former top draft pick, according to one analyst.

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young has been at the center of trade rumors as of late due to the Commanders declining the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. That means the 24-year-old will enter the final year of his deal during the 2023 season.

As Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported on June 6, that means the Commanders could be open to trade offers for Young.

Why Seahawks Make Sense for Chase Young

According to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, the Seahawks should be considered one of the “logical suitors” for the former Pro Bowl defensive end. In fact, Benjamin ranks Seattle third among seven teams who should be considered a logical destination for the former No. 2 overall draft pick.

“Pete Carroll deploys more of a hybrid 3-4 defense, which would present foreign scenery to Young, but Seattle has been all about upgrading the defensive front this offseason, bringing in Dre’Mont Jones and reuniting with Jarran Reed,” writes Benjamin. “With hopes of a second straight playoff bid, they could justify another low-risk, high-reward swing in the trenches.”

Although Young hasn’t lived up to his billing as a former No. 2 draft pick, he has shown flashes of potential. During his rookie season, Young clinched a Pro Bowl berth after posting 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

According to Pro Football Focus, Young posted an 87.2 defensive grade during the 2020 season. Among starting edge rushers, Young ranked sixth in defensive grade that season. While Young’s played has remained solid over the past two seasons — he posted a 75.1 defensive grade during the 2021 season and a 78.4 defensive grade during the 2022 season — injuries have prevented Young from making a full impact.

Young has been limited to just 12 games over the past two seasons due a torn ACL suffered during the 2021 season.

Why the Commanders Could Consider Trade for Chase Young

While Young clearly has potential to one day emerge as an elite pass rusher, the Commanders simply might prefer to trade him rather than pay him after major deals for defensive linemen Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.

“It’s not that Young, 24, lacks potential as an imposing edge presence, even after back-to-back injury-shortened seasons,” writes Benjamin. “But with fellow defensive linemen Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen already under contract for top dollar, and fellow pass rusher Montez Sweat due for an extension of his own, the Commanders might rather auction Young than lose him to the open market in 2024.”

One of the Seahawks’ focal points this offseason has been addressing the weakness of their defensive line. Although Seattle clinched a playoff berth last season, they did so behind a porous defensive line.

The Seahawks ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, 27th in rushing touchdowns and 26th in rush yards per attempt last season. It’s no surprise that they went through a complete overhaul of their line, signing Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed while allowing key starters and rotation players such as Shelby Harris, Al Woods and Quinton Jefferson to walk in free agency.

If the Seahawks really want to take a leap from a fringe playoff contender into a potential Super Bowl squad, acquiring Young could be the difference.