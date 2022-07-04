Seahawks Predicted to Cut Speedy Offensive Weapon

The Seattle Seahawks could look to move on from one of the faster players on their roster.

In a 53-man roster projection by ESPN’s Brady Henderson, the Seahawks beat writer expects Seattle to keep six wide receivers on its roster by the time the regular season opens in September. According to Henderson, the Seahawks will cut veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin after signing him in the offseason.

“Metcalf surprisingly skipped mandatory minicamp in an apparent statement about his unsettled contract situation,” says Henderson. “The Seahawks are still optimistic about extending him, but it doesn’t seem like a slam dunk given how costly the receiver market has become. If they do get a deal done, then the top four of Metcalf, Lockett, Swain and Eskridge are set. Veteran Marquise Goodwin is among the players vying for one of the final spots.”

Why Goodwin Faces Unlikely Odds of Making Roster

Entering training camp, Goodwin is actually the oldest (31 years of age) and most experienced (nine seasons) of any of the Seahawks’ receivers. The veteran receiver most recently spent the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears in a reserve role, catching 20 passes for 313 yards and one touchdown.

However, as Henderson notes, the Seahawks’ top four receivers are essentially set entering training camp. Metcalf, Lockett and Freddie Swain were Seattle’s top three receivers last season. Henderson predicts 2021 second-round pick Dee Eskridge will make the roster as a fourth receiver, with special teams ace Penny Hart and 2022 seventh-round pick Bo Melton rounding out the wide receiver depth chart.

Goodwin has spent his career in mostly a journeyman role as a part-time starter, starting 32 of his 89 appearances with four different teams. The former third-round pick once ran a 4.27 40-yard-dash at the 2013 NFL combine, one of the faster times recorded.

The 31-year-old receiver’s peak season came in 2017 as a member of the San Francisco 49ers when he recorded almost 1,000 yards. Goodwin caught 56 passes for 962 yards and two touchdowns during that season.

Considering the Seahawks will already devote their top three spots to veteran receivers, Seattle will likely reserve their last few receiver spots for the younger players. That leaves Goodwin — who hasn’t served as a kick returner since his rookie season in 2013 and has never been a special teams ace — on the outside looking in.

Wright Will Only Return With Seahawks

K.J. Wright is still vouching for his return to the Seahawks.

The ex-Pro Bowler and former “Legion of Boon” member made it clear during a recent interview that if he returns for the 2022 season, it’ll only be with the Seahawks. Wright spent the first 10 seasons of his career (2011-2020) with the Seahawks before spending the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times:

“I mean, I love ball,’’ Wright said on the “I Am Athlete” podcast on Tuesday, June 28. “But I’m not willing to pick up and leave my family like I did last year. Because my family had to stay back. They didn’t come with me to Vegas. I’m not doing that again. And so I think it’s pretty well known where I stand at, how I want to end my career, going into my 12th season. If it’s not in Seattle, then I’ll be all good.”

Wright served as a starter for the Seahawks from his rookie season until his departure after the 2020 season. The 32-year-old linebacker was named a Pro Bowler during the 2016 season and led the Seahawks in tackles during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Considering the Seahawks’ starting linebackers are set for the upcoming season, Wright’s pending return will likely only occur if there’s a key injury to Seattle’s current linebackers.