Seahawks Predicted to Make Quarterback Change in Near Future

The Seattle Seahawks may have a different quarterback lining up under center in 2023.

Amid the Seahawks’ surprising start to the 2022 season with Geno Smith at quarterback, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin considers Seattle one of 10 destinations “most likely” to make a quarterback change in the offseason. According to Benjamin, the Seahawks could bring in another quarterback as part of a “multiple-dart strategy” to find a franchise quarterback. Benjamin compares the situation to the one back in 2012 when the Seahawks invested a third-round draft pick in Russell Wilson while also signing free agent quarterback Matt Flynn to a big deal.

“Geno Smith has been one of 2022’s top underdog stories to date, but we’ve got a long way to go before crowning him the surefire long-term successor to Russell Wilson,” says Benjamin. “It’s possible, if not probable, they could end up paying him to stick around while also investing premium assets into his successor, a la the multiple-dart strategy that brought them Wilson the same year they spent big money on Matt Flynn. Either way, with two 2023 first-round draft picks and lots of cap space on deck, they’re better positioned than most to acquire a new face of the franchise, either through the draft or trade.”

Smith Statistically Ranks as Elite QB

The 32-year-old Smith is having a sensational start to the season, ranking as one of the league’s top quarterbacks. Smith ranks third in passer rating, eighth in touchdowns and 10th in passing yards. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith’s 86.7 offensive grade ranks second among all quarterbacks this season, only behind the Buffalo Bills‘ Josh Allen.

Smith’s future with the Seahawks is difficult to assess because he’s literally playing at an elite level. As Corbin Smith of All Seahawks Fan Nation points out, Seattle has several options when it comes to Smith’s future: sign him to a contract extension now (worth $15-to-$20 million per season), sign him to a franchise tag worth roughly $31.5 million in the offseason, let him test free agency or sign him to a Ryan Tannehill-level deal worth $30-plus million over three or four seasons.

Assuming Smith keeps up a similar level of play for the duration of the season and Seattle remains in playoff contention, the Seahawks have no choice but to at least commit to Smith for next season. The Tannehill comparison comes into play because the veteran quarterback broke out in 2019 at a similar age — 31 years old — and led the Titans to the AFC Championship game after beginning the season as the backup to Marcus Mariota.

Seahawks Still Likely to Look for Young QB in 2023 NFL draft

However, what comes into play here is that the 2023 NFL draft is absolutely stacked with franchise-level quarterbacks, with C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Levis considered the biggest names.

Considering Smith has had never had a successful full season as a starting quarterback — Tannehill had a decent tenure with the Miami Dolphins, going 42-46 as a starter before joining the Titans — the Seahawks may hesitate on full-out committing to Smith as the franchise quarterback moving forward.

The more likely scenario sees Seattle committing to Smith for at least the 2023 season and selecting a quarterback with one of their two first-round draft picks.

Either way, considering Smith’s value continues to skyrocket due to his level of play this season — according to Over The Cap, his contract valuation is $37.8 million this season — it also becomes a realistic possibility that the veteran could sign elsewhere in the offseason.