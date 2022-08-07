Seahawks Predicted to Land QB With ‘Bruising Running Ability’

The Seattle Seahawks could soon find their future franchise quarterback.

As the Seahawks continue to go through training camp with Geno Smith and Drew Lock battling it out for the starting quarterback job for the 2022 season, they’ll likely look towards the draft next year to find their true franchise quarterback in the post-Russell Wilson era.

According to a 2023 NFL mock draft from Doug Farrar of USA Today Sports, the Seahawks are predicted to draft the University of Kentucky’s Will Levis with the fourth overall selection.

Levis is considered one of the top prospects in next year’s draft. In fact, Dane Brugler of The Athletic says he’s most “excited” to track the Kentucky product during the 2022 season.

“The first name that popped into my head for this question was Kentucky quarterback Will Levis,” says Brugler. “With his size, athleticism and arm talent, he checks a lot of boxes — and he put promising play on tape last season in his first year as a starter.”

Levis Compared to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Levis may best be described as a rugged quarterback. The 6-foot-3, 232-pound senior caught the attention of scouts last season when he led Kentucky to a 10-win season. For perspective, the Wildcats had finished with a 10-win season just once since 1978 prior to Levis’ arrival.

The 23-year-old quarterback threw for over 2,800 yards and 24 touchdowns while carrying the ball for an additional 376 yards and nine touchdowns. While Levis clearly possesses dual-threat ability, NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah likes to compare the likely first-round draft selection to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

“I don’t have a comp that immediately comes to mind when I study him on tape, but I’m hopeful he can develop into a player like Dak Prescott,” says Jeremiah. “Both guys are strong, tough and competitive. Dak is a bit superior athletically, but Levis runs with the same tenacity as a ball carrier. They can both power the football into tight windows. Dak made major improvements in his final season at Mississippi State, and I’m looking for Levis to follow suit this year at Kentucky.”

Why the Seahawks Could Draft Levis

Although Levis is substantially bigger than Russell Wilson (5-foot-11, 206 pounds), both players have somewhat similar styles. While Levis isn’t exactly a player with blazing speed, he possessed enough mobility and a lot of toughness. In other words, when needed, Levis can pull off first down runs.

The Seahawks will have two first-round draft picks in next year’s draft as a result of the Wilson trade. The more likely scenario sees Seattle using its first pick — rather than its second pick — in the first round to select Wilson’s successor.

As Jeremiah described in his scouting profile of Levis, the Kentucky quarterback possesses a “bruising running ability.”

“With 3,202 yards of total offense, Levis became just the seventh player in school history to eclipse the 3K mark in a single season, showcasing a big arm and bruising running ability while also serving as a team captain,” says Jeremiah.

While Levis may not be entirely polished when it comes to passing the football, those are mechanics that can be fixed during the early stages of his football career.

The 2023 NFL draft has a number of intriguing quarterback prospects — including Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud — but Levis may end up being the toughest of them all.