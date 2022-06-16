Seahawks Predicted to Sign Enormous $70 Million Guaranteed Contract

The Seattle Seahawks could sign one of the largest guaranteed contracts in the NFL in the very near future.

According to a prediction by Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton, the Seahawks will sign receiver DK Metcalf to one of several “megacontracts” across the league. In Moton’s projection, Seattle will sign Metcalf to a four-year, $110 million deal with $70.5 million guaranteed.

While the first number is big enough as it is — it would pay Metcalf roughly $27.5 million per year — the guaranteed contract would automatically place the former Pro Bowler among the top-three paid wide receivers in the league.

“Assuming Metcalf tops Brown’s contract in average annual salary, he could push to surpass DeAndre Hopkins in AAV ($27.3 million) as well and command top-three money in guarantees (about $70 million) among wideouts,” says Moton. “As a reliable and explosive playmaker, he’s a unique talent. The 24-year-old has yet to miss a game and averaged at least 15.5 yards per catch in two of his three seasons.”

Detailing How Massive Metcalf’s Contract Could Be

The only two receivers in the league that exceed that projected figure is the Los Angeles Rams‘ Cooper Kupp — who recently signed the largest guaranteed deal for a non-quarterback in NFL history at $75 million — and the Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, who recently inked a $72.2 million guaranteed deal. The Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs would be neck-and-neck with Metcalf at $70 million guaranteed.

Moton also explains that Metcalf will have to be paid more than what A.J. Brown is earning with the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown signed a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles following his draft day trade from the Tennessee Titans. Moton attributes the fact that Metcalf has outpaced Brown in production as a reason why the Seahawks receiver’s contract will be larger than his peer.

“The Seahawks will have to pay a premium for Metcalf, who has racked up 216 catches for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns through 49 games,” says Moton. “He’s outpaced fellow Ole Miss product A.J. Brown (185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in 43 outings), who signed a four-year, $100 million extension ($56.5 million guaranteed) after the Tennessee Titans traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Metcalf Pressing Seahawks to Get Deal Done

Metcalf did not participate in any of the mandatory minicamp sessions last week. It’s clear that he did so as a tactical move in an effort to sign a new deal with the Seahawks. Head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged that was the case and is still optimistic Seattle will get a deal done with their star receiver on Thursday, June 9.

Via Tim Booth of The Associated Press:

“We’ve been through this for years, you know. And it’s a challenging time,” Carroll said. “We’ve had so many high-profile guys that have gone through this process and how’s that worked out for us? We figured it out in time. And so (GM John Schneider) is on it and he’s as experienced as you can get at handling this stuff, and DK’s got great representation and DK is a heck of a kid.”

The Seahawks are entering a rebuilding phase after emerging as one of the league’s top contenders over the past 10 seasons. However, retaining one of the league’s top young players in Metcalf will go a long way towards ensuring that the rebuild will be a short one. With head coach Pete Carroll approaching the age of 71, Seattle wants as quick of a turnaround as possible before the coaching legend calls it a career.

Considering the number of receivers who have received massive contracts this offseason, Metcalf’s new deal with the Seahawks should see him sign a deal that could place him among the top three highest-paid receivers in the game.