Seahawks Projected to Land 2-Time Champion: ‘Remarkable Pass-Catcher’

The Seattle Seahawks could be an ideal landing spot for a two-time champion tight end.

As projected in Field Yates of ESPN’s 2024 NFL mock draft, Yates writes that the Seahawks will select University of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Yates argues that Seattle will have a void at tight end with two free agents, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson, hitting the market.

“It doesn’t sit right with me that Bowers (a top-10 prospect) would have to wait until No. 16 to hear his name called, but man do I love this pick for Seattle,” writes Yates. “The Seahawks have a pair of free agents at tight end in Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson, while Will Dissly carries a $10.1 million cap charge in 2024 that might need to be addressed. Bowers is a remarkable pass-catcher who chews up yards after the catch and has vacuum-like hands to snare any throw in his vicinity. Yes, defense needs to be a massive priority for Seattle all offseason, but Bowers would crush in this offense.”

Brock Bowers May Be Greatest Tight End in NCAAF History

The 21-year-old is widely regarded as the best tight end prospect in this draft. In fact, Yates doesn’t project another tight end to be selected in the first round.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end holds the school record for single-season receiving touchdowns (13) and won the John Mackey Award — for the league’s best tight end — in 2022 and 2023. Bowers won the award in 2023 despite missing several games due to injury. He’s the only player to win the award twice.

During his three seasons at Georgia, Bowers racked up 175 receptions for 2,538 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns.

Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus wrote back in October that nobody dominates their position like the three-time All-American does.

“Nobody, not even Caleb Williams, towers over their position quite like Bowers does,” writes Chadwick. “There’s a strong argument to be made that the junior is the best player in the country. Once this season wraps up and he moves on to Sundays, Bowers could go down as the greatest tight end college football has ever seen.”

Why Seahawks May Consider Drafting Brock Bowers

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have lacked production at the tight end position in recent seasons. Fant was acquired as part of the Russell Wilson deal during the 2022 offseason and was expected to emerge as a productive force as the team’s starting tight end. While he has the served as the team’s starter over the past two seasons — 27 starts in 28 appearances — he has been underwhelming on the field, producing a total of 82 receptions for 900 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

However, Fant didn’t produce a single touchdown during the 2023 season and has produced just 26.5 receiving yards per game during his Seahawks tenure.

Another problem for the Seahawks is Will Dissly’s cap charge for the 2024 season at $10.1 million. While Dissly has always been a focal part of their offense since his arrival in 2018 — 65 starts in 72 appearances — he’s mainly used for blocking purposes in two tight end sets. He produced just 17 receptions for 172 receiving yards and one touchdown in 16 games last season.

Seattle can simply decide to move on from him while absorbing a $3.1 million dead cap hit while saving nearly $7 million.

While some draft experts are pointing towards the Seahawks selecting a quarterback with their top draft pick, they may have to re-consider if Bowers — arguably the greatest tight end in college football history — drops down to the No. 16 pick.