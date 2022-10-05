Seahawks Pushed to Consider New Contract for ‘Russell Wilson’s Replacement’

The Seattle Seahawks could be looking at their replacement for Russell Wilson.

According to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed, Geno Smith — who is actually outplaying the former Seahawks starter and current Denver Broncos QB — could be in line for a contract extension with Seattle. Smith currently ranks as PFF’s highest-rated QB and the fifth highest-rated QB, according to ESPN’s formula.

“Geno Smith, by the way, is currently PFF’s top-graded quarterback,” says Kyed. “He could be playing his way into a contract extension with the Seahawks as Russell Wilson’s replacement.”

Smith Ranks as One of NFL’s Top QB’s

The 31-year-old quarterback actually set an NFL record through the first four games with his 77.3 percent completion rate. In contrast to what many observers may assume, Smith hasn’t been a game-manager by any means — he’s actually one of the top-ranked passers in yards per attempt and completion.

Smith’s average yards per attempt (7.9) is actually tied for fourth in the league. Perhaps most impressive is that Smith has taken just six sacks all year long, ranking seventh in the league in sack percentage.

Despite the fact he had to beat out Drew Lock just to win the Seahawks’ starting job, Smith has proven to be one of the better quarterbacks in the league through the first four games of the season.

As noted before, Smith has outplayed Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback who recently signed a $245 million contract extension with the Broncos.

Smith’s numbers (1,037 passing yards, 7.9 yards per attempt, 108.1 passer rating) are superior to Wilson’s (981 passing yards, 7.5 yards per attempt and 91.2 quarterback rating) through the first four weeks of the season.

Smith’s Success Delays Seahawks’ Next Franchise QB Selection

The question is, can he maintain that production moving forward?

Many pundits believed the Seahawks would tank this season — they didn’t pursue a high-profile quarterback this offseason — for a chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Seattle would have an opportunity to nab their future franchise quarterback, whether that be Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis or Alabama’s Bryce Young.

However, they’re currently 2-2 and suddenly playing in a division that doesn’t appear to be as strong as it was last season. All four teams in the division currently hold a 2-2 record.

If Smith continues his strong play and the Seahawks remain in playoff contention, there’s no reason why Seattle won’t sign him to a contract extension. However, if the Seahawks do continue their winning ways, it risks their opportunity at a top overall pick.

In that scenario, Seattle would likely enter the 2023 season with Smith slotted as their starting quarterback, while targeting the second tier of quarterbacks in the first round of next year’s draft.

Smith is certainly one of the NFL’s biggest surprises of the season and is probably the favorite for the Most Improved Player of the Year award. However, the situation isn’t exactly a win-win scenario as the Seahawks will still seek a future franchise quarterback after the 2022 season.