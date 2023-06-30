Seahawks Could Seek Reunion With Former 24-Game Starter: Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks could bring back one of their former starters, as one analyst suggests.

As suggested by Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger, the Seahawks should consider signing offensive tackle George Fant. Spielberger argues that Fant could serve as a valuable swing tackle behind second-year starters Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross. Fant previously served as a part-time starter for the Seahawks between 2016 and 2019, starting 24 games during his tenure in Seattle.

“Seattle found both of its starting tackles in the 2022 NFL Draft with first-rounder Charles Cross and second-rounder Abraham Lucas, but the return of a familiar face in George Fant to serve as the swing tackle once again could solidify the unit,” writes Spielberger. “The vibes are high in Seattle with linebacker Bobby Wagner making his way back to the team this offseason, so why not Fant as well if he can’t land a starting gig elsewhere?”

George Fant Started Past Few Seasons With Jets

Fant spent the last three seasons with the New York Jets after signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the AFC foe during the 2020 offseason. The 30-year-old spent the 2020 season as the starting right tackle before spending most of the next two seasons as the starting left tackle.

Despite playing just eight games during the 2022 season, Fant posted a career-high 75.1 pass-blocking grade during the 2021 season, as Spielberger notes.

“Injuries derailed his 2022 campaign, but the seventh-year tackle earned a career-high 75.1 pass-blocking grade in 2021, playing almost exclusively at left tackle,” writes Spielberger. “His 3.2% pressure rate allowed was the sixth lowest among tackles on the season.”

Why the Seahawks Could Use George Fant as Backup Tackle

According to Spotrac, Fant’s market value is merely $3.3 million per season across two years at a total of $6.7 million. That would actually be around the amount that Fant earned — $3 million in 2019 — during his last season in Seattle.

According to PFF, Fant posted a 48.4 offensive grade and 46.7 pass-blocking grade during the 2022 season, some of the worst grades among starting offensive tackles last season. That would obviously work in Seattle’s favor when it comes to a potential bargain contract.

Since entering the NFL in 2016, Fant has started 63 games and has appeared in 80 games. By comparison, the Seahawks’ current backups at tackle — Stone Forsythe, Jake Curhan and Jalen McKenzie — have just five career starts among them.

As Mookie Alexander of SB Nation’s Field Gulls writes, it isn’t far-fetched to think the Seahawks could bring back Fant for a second stint considering their depth chart situation.

“Obviously Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas have the tackle spots locked up, but the reserves will be interesting to monitor,” writes Alexander. “Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan are two backup tackle options, and Curhan is also a reserve option at guard. I don’t think Greg Eiland or Jalen McKenzie are particularly likely to make the roster, so maybe it isn’t far-fetched to add George to the swing tackle camp battle.”

Considering both Lucas and Cross just completed their rookie seasons, it can only benefit the Seahawks by bringing in an experienced tackle such as Fant.