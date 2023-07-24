Seahawks’ Reunion With Former $27 Million Starter Is a ‘Possibility’

The Seattle Seahawks could reunite with defensive lineman Shelby Harris, according to one team reporter.

As Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times writes in his latest mailbag, the Seahawks may not be done making additions to the defensive line heading into training camp. Condotta stresses that overall depth along the defensive line remains an issue for Seattle and that they could bring back Harris.

The 31-year-old defensive lineman was acquired by the Seahawks in the trade that brought Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos last offseason. He was released by Seattle this offseason.

Seahawks Bringing Back Shelby Harris is a ‘Possibility’

“Overall depth up front remains an issue, and Seattle is sure to explore options to add to the defensive line,” writes Condotta. “One possibility could be Shelby Harris, who was released by the team in March in a salary-cap move but remains unsigned.”

Harris started 15 games last season while notching 44 tackles and two sacks. It was Harris’ fourth straight season as a starting defensive end, specializing as a 3-4 formation starter.

While the Seahawks may consider the idea of bringing back Harris, it would likely be as a backup this time around. As Condotta mentions, Seattle already has two starters locked in at defensive end in Jarran Reed and Dre’Mont Jones — two major free agent signings during the offseason.

“Seattle’s base defensive line in its 3-4 has two clear starters — ends Jarran Reed and Dre’Mont Jones,” writes Condotta. “But nose tackle remains a question with Mone out. Fourth-round pick Cameron Young usually played there with the starters during the spring. Veteran Myles Adams could also be a consideration.”

Seahawks Overhauled Defensive Line During Offseason

The Seahawks signed Jones to a three-year, $52 million deal and Reed to a two-year, $12.8 million deal. In other words, there are major financial commitments to both players.

Harris — who was recently in the midst of a three-year, $27 million deal that he had previously signed with the Broncos — would obviously sign a deal more closer to the veteran’s minimum rather than the $9 million per year average that he previously played under.

According to Pro Football Focus, Harris had a very good season. The veteran posted a defensive grade of 73.2 and 76.9 run defensive grade last season, ranking 23rd in run defensive grade and ninth in run-blocking grade among all players at his position.

Seattle went through a major overhaul of the defensive line during the offseason. Outside of releasing Harris, they also moved on from Al Woods, Poona Ford and Quinton Jefferson. The franchise went through a concerted effort to improve at the position after ranking 30th in rushing yards allowed, 27th in rushing touchdowns and 26th in yards per attempt.

Head coach Pete Carroll hinted at possible new additions along the defensive line during rookie minicamp back in May.

“We’re putting together kind of a real competition there… Tavai’s got a big background of playmaking,” said Carroll. “He’s done so much… Coop’s (Robert Cooper) a big kid, too, now, and you see how he does. So, the position already looks way better than it did a week ago. We’re concerned, too. We wanted to make sure we had guys in here to battle and to push Cam (Young), too, so that he’s got that fire burning under him, too. We’re not done yet… We’ve still got work to do there.”

If the Seahawks make another veteran addition during training camp, don’t be surprised to hear Harris’ name again.