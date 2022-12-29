Seahawks Reunite With Ex-Playmaker After Key Starter’s Injury

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back one of their former offensive weapons.

As reported by Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times on Thursday, December 29, the Seahawks are bringing back former tight end Jacob Hollister. The move comes shortly after it was announced that starting tight end Will Dissly will be placed on injured reserve. Hollister will be signed to the practice squad.

“Pete Carroll had hinted that Seattle might make a move to add to tight end corps with Will Dissly out, and Seahawks have brought back Jacob Hollister,” said Condotta. “Seattle had a practice squad opening after Bo Melton signed with Green Bay yesterday.”

As Condotta notes, there’s a good chance the Seahawks bring Hollister up to the active roster for the Week 17 game versus the New York Jets.

“Seahawks have officially announced the signing of Jacob Hollister to the practice squad,” says Condotta. “Seattle has 4 TEs on roster — Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson on the 53 and Tyler Mabry and now Hollister on the PS. One of Mabry or Hollister will almost certainly be elevated for Jets game.”

Hollister Spent Two Seasons With Seahawks

The 29-year-old Hollister spent two seasons with the Seahawks (2019-2020), playing in 27 games and starting eight of them. The former undrafted free agent caught 66 passes for 558 yards and six touchdowns during his stint with Seattle.

The 6-foot-4, 239-pound tight end was actually one of Russell Wilson’s favorite targets during his tenure in Seattle, ranking third on the team with 41 catches on 59 targets to go along with 349 receiving yards and three touchdowns during the 2019 season. His targets, receptions and receiving yards were only behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

The sixth-year tight end spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings during this season, appearing in five games, but recording zero catches. The veteran tight end has also spent time with the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars. He has 83 catches for 707 yards and seven touchdowns over the course of his career.

Noah Fant will obviously be Seattle’s go-to target at tight end with Colby Parkinson likely the beneficiary of playing time amid Dissly’s injury. However, considering the Seahawks’ reliance on two tight end sets, Seattle will likely lean on Hollister as the third tight end, considering his experience in the team’s offensive system.

Dissly Sidelined With ‘Really Unusual’ Injury

Dissly’s current injury is one that the Seahawks haven’t encountered before.

As head coach Pete Carroll noted while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, December 29, Dissly has a “really unusual” injury at the top of his fibula.

Via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune:

“He has a really unusual injury that we have not seen before. Not that it makes it so bad, it’s not that, but it’s just a rare injury at the top of his fibula and where it connects,” said Bell. “We haven’t had that situation,” coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. “But it’s serious enough that it’s going to be a bit. That’s why we had to go with the way we went.”

Dissly played in the team’s last game versus the Kansas City Chiefs, but was limited to a season-low 21 snaps due to the injury. Dissly had played through the injury for awhile, with the Seahawks previously listing him with a calf injury earlier in the month.

The 26-year-old tight end will conclude his fifth season with 34 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns.