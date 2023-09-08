Seahawks Floated as Sensible Trade Suitor for Chiefs’ All-Pro

The Seattle Seahawks could make sense as a potential destination for a Kansas City Chiefs star.

As suggested by NFL Network’s Steve Wyche, defensive tackle Chris Jones being traded to the Seahawks “would make a lot of sense.” The NFL reporter pitched the scenario while appearing on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk show.

“Seattle, to me, is a team that no one’s talking about,” Wyche said on Tuesday, September 5, “that’s just laying there like the lioness getting ready to pounce while all the other male lions are roaring and creating all of this ruckus, but they’re the ones who are going to get the kill.”

Jones is currently holding out in hopes of securing a new deal with the Chiefs. The 29-year-old sat out during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions.

“Is this the year you make your move and do something like Chris Jones?” Wyche continued. “… It would make a lot of sense. It would make a lot of sense.”

Wyche isn’t the only reporter pitching the Seahawks as a potential destination for Jones. FanBuzz’s Matt Lombardo also mentioned Seattle as a potential trade fit.

“Seahawks general manager John Schneider isn’t afraid to make splashy trades, especially when it comes to adding a player of Jones’ caliber who could elevate Seattle in the race to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl,” writes Lombardo.

Chris Jones Seeking $30 Million Per Year Deal: Report

According to a report from The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, Jones is seeking a deal worth $30 million annually. His contract’s current average-per-year value ($20 million) makes him the ninth-highest paid defensive tackle in the league.

The move would make sense from a personnel standpoint. It’s no secret the Seahawks’ biggest weakness during their playoff campaign last year was their run defense. During the 2022 season, Seattle ranked 30th in rushing yards, 27th in rushing touchdowns and 26th in rush yards per attempt allowed.

The Seahawks’ defensive line was such a major issue that Seattle went through a roster overhaul during the offseason. In fact, Seattle moved on from all three of their defensive line starters in Poona Ford, Al Woods and Shelby Harris, along with a key reserve in Quinton Jefferson. All three of the Seahawks’ projected starters on the defensive line are new additions from the offseason in Jarran Reed, Dre’Mont Jones and Mario Edwards Jr.

The idea of having a top run defensive unit is pivotal to being a top team in the NFL. Six of the top eight run defensive units were playoff teams last season.

Why the Seahawks Could Consider Chris Jones Trade

Jones’ impact as an elite defensive tackle isn’t an exaggeration — he’s every bit as valuable as he’s made out to be. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones posted a 92.0 defensive grade last season, the top grade among defensive tackles in 2022.

With the NFC being a weaker conference this year compared to recent seasons — only the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles appear to be elite threats — this may be the perfect time for the Seahawks to pull off a blockbuster trade.

“The Seahawks are an organization that plays the long game. They play the fairways more than they play the greens a lot,” Wyche said. “… You say to yourself, could this be the window? We talked about how the NFC, the water’s more in the in the shallow end of the pool in terms of top-heavy talent.”

It would likely take a number of draft picks — including a first-round pick — in order to acquire Jones. But if Seattle is really all-in on winning a Super Bowl this season — with Pete Carroll being 71 years of age — this would be the move to make.