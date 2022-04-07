Seahawks Showing ‘Interest’ in Explosive QB-WR

The Seattle Seahawks may grab one of the better kept secrets of the 2022 NFL draft.

According to a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network on Sunday, April 3, the Seahawks are showing interest in versatile quarterback D’Eriq King. The University of Miami product made a name for himself with the Hurricanes as a starting quarterback during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. A shoulder injury ended his 2021 season after just three games.

“Beyond an invitation to the Miami Hurricanes’ Pro Day, King (5-foot-9, 196 pounds) has drawn interest from the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks, according to a league source,” said Wilson. “King was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine but was still rehabbing from a shoulder injury.”

How King Fits on an NFL Roster

Due to his diminutive size, it’s unlikely King will make it to the NFL as purely a quarterback prospect. However, due to the emphasis upon versatility on today’s NFL, King has the opportunity to carve out a career while playing multiple positions.

King played wide receiver early in his collegiate career, catching 58 passes during the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Houston Cougars. He also played return man for the Cougars at one point in time.

The dynamic threat could figure into a slot receiver role and red-zone threat due to his skill set and ability to play multiple roles.

“The more you could do, the more valuable you are,” said King. “So if I can be one guy on a roster that can be backup quarterback, receiver, special teams, whatever I can do,” King said about his future in the NFL. “It’s all about getting the best opportunity to make the roster.”

The 24-year-old’s ability to play multiple roles is garnering interest from teams beyond just the Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. King is also drawing even more interest from the New England Patriots and talking “extensively” with the Denver Broncos.

“University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King is drawing increased interest from NFL teams with an emphasis on his quarterback skills,” says Wilson. “The Manvel graduate worked out privately for New England Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge, is scheduled for the Texans’ local prospect day on April 8, had a Zoom meeting with the Baltimore Ravens, and talked extensively with the Denver Broncos following the Miami Pro Day workout along with other NFL teams, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.”

King Could Emerge as the Next Taysom Hill

The New Orleans Saints’ Tayson Hill is the most notable quarterback to make a living playing multiple roles. Hill has played quarterback, running back and wide receiver during his career. Entering the 2022 season, he’ll be used primarily in a tight end role.

Despite never starting more than nine games in a single season, Hill is a coveted asset for the Saints. The 31-year-old is due to earn more than $5 million this season — 10th-highest paid player on New Orleans — and has been with the franchise since 2017.

Like many projects who don’t fit into one position, Hill was an undrafted free agent. There’s a very good chance King ends up just like Hill, as he’ll likely have to fight for a roster or practice squad spot.

Considering the Seahawks’ lack of viable quarterback options at the moment — Drew Lock and Jacob Eason are the two notable QB’s on the roster — and their lack of options in the receiving game after DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, King could emerge as a worthy addition for Seattle.