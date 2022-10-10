Seahawks Claim Ex-Saints RB After Rashaad Penny’s Injury: Report

The Seattle Seahawks have found a new running back.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing former New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones. The move comes shortly after it was announced that starting running back Rashaad Penny would miss the remainder of the season due to breaking his fibula and injuring his tibia.

“With Rashaad Penny having suffered a season-ending ankle injury, the Seahawks claimed former Saints’ RB Tony Jones on waivers today, per source,” reported Schefter on Monday, October 10.

Jones Released Prior to Saints’ Matchup Versus Seahawks

The 24-year-old Jones was only recently released by the Saints. New Orleans released him on Saturday, October 8. The Saints waived Jones prior to their Week 5 matchup versus the Seahawks, as noted by John Sigler of Saints Wire:

“Jones could return to the practice squad if he clears waivers, but the Saints may just be done with him altogether,” says Sigler. “He was a healthy inactive the last two weeks and only saw two carries in his first two games, playing a bit part behind Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram II, Dwayne Washington, and briefly, Latavius Murray. It’s unfortunate, but Jones has never seemed to recapture the big-play ability he flashed prior to a 2021 ankle injury.”

Prior to being waived by the Saints, Jones had just two carries for eight yards in two games for New Orleans.

During the 2021 season, Jones actually saw extended action for the Saints. The 24-year-old started four of his 11 appearances and ran 54 times for 142 yards. However, he averaged just 2.6 yards per carry and failed to break off a run longer than 11 yards.

The 5-foot-11, 224-pound back is a Notre Dame alum and emerged as the starting running back during his junior year in 2019.

Jones is expected to add depth to the Seahawks’ backfield as rookie Kenneth Walker takes over as the starting back. Seattle also has veteran back DeeJay Dallas on the roster.

Carroll Reveals Severity of Penny’s Injury

Head coach Pete Carroll revealed on Monday, October 10, the severity of Penny’s injury, which he suffered in the Seahawks’ 39-32 loss to the Saints.

“It’s going to be a haul for him,” Carroll told Seattle Sports 710 AM. “This is what they refer to as a tib/fib incident. He broke his fibula and cracked that, but it’s the high-ankle sprain element of it that makes it difficult. And there’s a particular surgery that they do to connect and tighten down those bones,” Carroll said on Seattle Sports 710 AM on Monday.

He also revealed the timetable regarding Penny’s latest injury.

“It’s going to take a number of months, so he’s going to miss the season,” revealed Carroll. “It’s really a heartbreaker for a kid that has really bounced back into the limelight of our program and for us and all, and for himself. He’s been through such a long haul that it’s really just a heartbreaking loss for him. He’d been doing great and everybody could see it and we’ve been so excited for him. … It’s a really clear surgery process and all that, but it just does take a long time.”

The 26-year-old Penny has missed 26 games over the past three seasons due to an assortment of injuries. We’ll see how the young running back returns responds to this latest setback.