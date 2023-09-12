Seahawks Sign 9-Time Pro Bowler Amid Injuries in Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks are signing a nine-time Pro Bowler to their practice squad.

Following season-opening injuries to starting offensive tackles Charles Cross (sprained big toe) and Abraham Lucas — missed the second half in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams with a sore patella — the Seahawks are signing 41-year-old offensive tackle Jason Peters, as noted by ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

“The Seahawks signed 41-year-old left tackle Jason Peters to their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday,” writes Henderson.

The signing was initially announced by Peters’ representatives over Instagram on Tuesday, September 12.

“Congratulations to our client Jason Peters on signing a contract with the Seattle Seahawks! 9x Pro-Bowler Jason Peters now enters his 20th season in the NFL, making him the longest tenured offensive lineman in the history of the game.”

Jason Peters Due to Be NFL’s Oldest Active Player

Peters — who is now the NFL’s oldest active player — will play his 20th season once he appears in a game this year. He most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2022 season, serving mostly in a reserve role. His 235 offensive snaps were his lowest single season output since his rookie season in 2004 with the Buffalo Bills.

However, he did start one regular season game and the team’s opening playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During Peters’ lone playoff start last season — while blocking Tom Brady’s blindside at left tackle — he posted a 64.1 offensive grade and a above-average 72.1 pass-blocking grade against the Cowboys’ talented pass-rushing unit — the Cowboys ranked third in sacks in with 54 last season — while allowing just one quarterback pressure.

According to Pro Football Focus, Peters posted a solid 70.3 offensive grade last season. During his most recent full season as a starter with the Chicago Bears in 2021, Peters posted a 77.5 offensive grade and 77.5 pass-blocking grade, ranking 22nd among all offensive tackles in offensive grade and 19th in pass-blocking grade among tackles with at least 200 snaps.

By comparison, Cross posted a 63.1 offensive grade and 64.8 pass-blocking grade last season at left tackle. Meanwhile, Lucas posted a 69.8 offensive grade and 76.2 pass-blocking grade at right tackle last season.

The six-time All-Pro selection had been a free agent during the entire offseason. However, he revealed his plans to play a 20th season in August during the middle of training camp and the preseason. Peters would become just the third offensive lineman to play 20 seasons in the NFL, joining Ray Brown and Jackie Smith.

“Nine-time Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters, who is a free agent, said today he still plans to play this season in what would be his 20th NFL season,” wrote ESPN’s Adam Schefter on August 18. “Peters started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in 2004 in Buffalo.”

Although Peters began his career with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2004 — he played through 2008 season in Buffalo — he is best known for his 12-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.

During Peters’ time with the Eagles, he was named as a First-Team All-Pro selection twice and a Second-Team All-Pro selection twice. He was also named to the Pro Bowl on seven different occasions.