Seahawks Could Sign Former $68 Million Pro Bowl Star: Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks could consider signing a former Pro Bowl linebacker.

As suggested by Seattle Sports 710 radio host Michael Bumpus, the Seahawks should consider signing former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith as a “depth piece.”

“What I need is a guy to be a depth piece who’s been there who’s done that,” Bumpus said. “And there’s a man by the name of Jaylon Smith who is a free agent right now.

Bumpus argues that the 28-year-old Smith could be a solid backup after spending short stints with the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants last season.

“You don’t need him to come in and be a starter right now. You need him to bring that veteran presence, you need him to be a solid backup, you need him to contribute on special teams, and he’s (not going to cost much),” Bumpus said of Smith. “He’s at a position in his career where he’s bounced around to a few teams – the Giants, Dallas and the Green Bay Packers. You can bring him here and just like (Seahawks head coach) Pete Carroll likes to do, resurrect his career.”

Jaylon Smith Has Struggled to Find Stability Since Cowboys Release

The former No. 34 overall draft pick has had a rough go of things in recent years since being released by the Cowboys. He appeared in just two games with the Packers before he was released weeks after signing with Green Bay. He spent the end of the 2021 season with the Giants on their practice squad before starting 11 games for New York during the 2022 season, posting 88 tackles while appearing in 72% of the defensive snaps.

Prior to being released by the Cowboys midway through the 2021 season, Smith was a Pro Bowl selection during the 2019 season after notching 142 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Smith not only led Dallas in tackles that season — the next-leading tackler was Sean Lee with 86 stops — he ranked sixth in the NFL in tackles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith posted a 70.2 defensive grade and 87.9 tackling grade during the 2019 season. Among linebackers with at least 100 snaps, Smith ranked 22nd in defensive grade and fourth in tackling grade.

During his recent stint with the Giants, Smith posted a 56.0 defensive grade and a superb 81.0 grade in tackling. His tackling grade ranked him 13th among all linebackers with at least 100 snaps.

Seahawks’ Lack of Depth Could Lead to Jaylon Smith Signing

The Seahawks’ lack of depth behind starters Bobby Wagner and Devin Bush, along with Jordyn Brooks continuing his recovery from a serious ACL injury suffered at the end of the 2022 season, could lead Seattle into considering Smith.

“You have Devin Bush to start and obviously Bobby Wagner is gonna start, but you need a solid backup,” says Bumpus. “I like Nick Bellore, I like Rhattigan, but I want to see a true linebacker, a guy who’s been there, who’s done that. You’ve got to take a look at Jaylon Smith.”

Considering Smith earned $35.5 million in guaranteed money as part of the $68 million contract he previously signed with Dallas, it wouldn’t cost much money to sign the veteran linebacker. In fact, he played for under $1 million last season with the Giants.

If the Seahawks are looking for a proven depth piece at linebacker, it’s worth making an investment in Smith.