Seahawks Sign Ex-First Round Pick WR After Tyler Lockett’s Injury

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing in a former highly-hyped wide receiver.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing Laquon Treadwell to the 53-man active roster. Treadwell had been on Seattle’s practice squad since he was signed at the beginning of November.

“Former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell is signing a 53-man roster contract for the remainder of the season today with Seattle,” says Schefter. “He’s officially off the Seahawks practice squad.”

Treadwell Has Failed to Live up to First-Round Pick Billing

The 27-year-old wide receiver is a former first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings, having been selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. However, he washed out of Minnesota after four unproductive seasons with the franchise. In fact, he was actually released prior to the start of the 2019 season before later being re-signed.

During Treadwell’s four seasons in Minnesota, his best single-season output saw him post 35 receptions for 202 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound receiver’s best season to date is his 2021 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he posted 33 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown.

Seahawks Sign Treadwell Following Lockett’s Injury

The Seahawks’ signing of Treadwell comes shortly after starting receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a serious broken finger injury during the team’s Week 15 game versus the San Francisco 49ers. The injury will result in surgery for the 30-year-old receiver.

Head coach Pete Carroll went into detail of Lockett’s injury during the postgame press conference.

“It’s legit and all that, and we have to figure out what’s the right way to go,” Carroll said. “I can’t even fathom that — I can’t fathom playing without Tyler. … We’re gonna miss the heck out of him, whatever (time) he misses.”

Lockett is expected to miss at least two games with a possible return date for the season finale in Week 18.

“Very optimistic review this morning from the docs that he’s got a chance to get back quickly, and we’ll see if it can happen,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Friday, December 16. “If there’s any way possible, he’ll do it, he’ll figure it out. We’ve had good success with this guy in the past, he’s been really an expert at it. Maybe (Lockett) can pull off something that would surprise us a little bit here, so we’ll see. And I know that’s what Tyler is wanting to do.”

Lockett currently leads the team with 964 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Lockett has produced a 78.5 offensive grade this season, the third-highest mark of his career. The offensive grade actually ranks 23rd among all receivers.

The next man up for Seattle is Marquise Goodwin, who has served as the Seahawks’ No. 3 receiver this season. Goodwin has 27 receptions for 387 yards and four touchdowns this season.

“Give us a chance to work on that, but you don’t replace him,” Carroll said of Lockett’s value. “He’s such an extraordinary player that we’re not going to ask guys to do the same thing and hope they do it just like Tyler does. We’re going to use our guys to their strengths, so that’s how we’ll do that. Marquise (Goodwin) has played really well and really helped us in a number of ways, and leaning on him is a good idea.”