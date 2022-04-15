Seahawks Sign Potential Starting Quarterback: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are adding another quarterback to the room.

As reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Thursday, April 14, the Seahawks are re-signing Geno Smith. Smith has spent the past three seasons as a backup QB for the Seahawks, seeing three starts for an injured Russell Wilson during the 2021 season.

“The Seahawks are signing QB Geno Smith to a 1-year deal worth $7M, source said,” said Rapoport. “A big raise for Smith, who has a chance to push for starter reps and more this offseason.”

Smith Expected to Enter Offseason as Starting QB

While Rapoport reports the deal is worth $7 million, the deal is actually worth that much when including incentives. Without incentives, Smith’s deal is for one year and $3.5 million, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

“The contract has a base value of $3.5 million, according to a league source, with incentives that could take it to as much as $7 million, though full details have yet to be revealed,” said Condotta. “The move isn’t expected to be made official until Smith signs the contract early next week when players return for the start of the team’s official offseason workout program.”

The Seahawks now have three quarterbacks on its roster, including recent acquisition Drew Lock and third-year quarterback Jacob Eason.

Smith had earned essentially a veteran’s minimum salary backing up Wilson, earning $1.12 million last season. The pay raise indicates Smith’s opportunity at winning the starting job for the 2022 season. Head coach Pete Carroll indicated during league meetings that Smith would enter the offseason program atop Seattle’s depth chart, as noted by Condotta.

The decision makes sense considering Lock is entering his first year with the Seahawks and Eason has just five career pass attempts to his name.

“Carroll said at the league meetings that if Smith re-signed he would enter the offseason atop the depth chart at quarterback, saying he would be ‘kind of the leader … because he’s been with us for so many years. He knows what’s going on,'” said Condotta.

In three starts, Smith led Seattle to a 1-2 record. However, the record is a bit misleading considering Smith actually threw five touchdowns against one interception for a 103.0 quarterback rating. Both losses were by three points apiece to the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Although Smith may not be an ideal starting quarterback for an NFL team, he has a plethora of experience. The 31-year-old quarterback previously served as the New York Jets’ starting QB during the 2013 and 2014 seasons and went 12-18 during those two seasons.

In addition to his three years of experience playing in the Seahawks’ offensive system, that gives him the advantage over the younger Lock and Eason for the starting nod in Seattle.

Seahawks Plan to Add Fourth QB

While the Seahawks will have three quarterbacks entering the draft, that doesn’t mean they’ll change their approach when it comes to a quarterback. Seattle is still aiming to add a fourth quarterback, whether that’s by draft, free agency or via trade.

Carroll stated the plan is for the Seahawks to end up with four quarterbacks.

“We are totally in the mentality that the fourth guy may be important to us for the long haul,” Carroll said at the NFL league meetings in March. “So we are definitely still in the quarterback business.”

The Seahawks are currently rumored as a possible favorite to add disgruntled Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield and have hosted 2022 NFL draft prospect Desmond Ridder.