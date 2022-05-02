Seahawks Sign QB Prospect Compared to Kyler Murray

The Seattle Seahawks have added another quarterback to the room.

Although the Seahawks didn’t select a single quarterback during the 2022 NFL draft, they did sign one notable prospect following the draft. As noted by Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, the Seahawks signed undrafted free agent quarterback Levi Lewis out of Louisiana.

“Almost immediately the Seahawks used one of those to reportedly sign a quarterback, Levi Lewis of Louisiana,” says Condotta. “He will join the existing trio of Drew Lock, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason in the battle to succeed Russell Wilson.”

The left-handed Lewis is listed at 5-foot-9, 188 pounds. He threw a school-record 74 touchdowns and came up just 25 yards short of the school yardage passing record with 9,203 yards.

Lewis Draws Comparisons to Kyler Murray

The small-framed Lewis has drawn comparisons to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who is listed at 5-foot-10, 207 pounds. Despite his undersized frame, Murray has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, having been named to the Pro Bowl during the past two seasons.

Via Jim Nagy, an 18-year veteran NFL scout:

“The easy knock on Louisiana QB Levi Lewis will be height (5086v), but big hands {9 5/8) will help ease size concerns for some NFL teams,” said Nagy in July of 2021. “Fun to watch & hard to defend. Stylistically, think Kyler Murray.”

Following the draft, Seahawks general manager John Schneider explained why Seattle didn’t select a quarterback; and then revealed that the team had signed a rookie quarterback, without mentioning Lewis by name.

Via ESPN’s Brady Henderson:

“Asked about the Seahawks not drafting a QB this year, John Schneider reiterated that it’s hard for rookies at that position to come in and play right away and that ‘it just didn’t fall the right way.’ But he noted they’d agreed to sign a UDFA they were excited about,” said Henderson.

As mentioned by Condotta, Lindy’s called Lewis a “good athlete who can make plays on the move” in their scouting report of the 23-year-old quarterback.

“Pint-sized passer who is built more like a small slot receiver than a quarterback,” wrote Lindy’s . “… Good athlete who can make plays on the move and win as a scrambler. Effective at changing his throwing angle and adjusting to pressure. Smart decision-maker who works through his progressions efficiently.”

Lewis will likely serve as the fourth quarterback that head coach Pete Carroll referred to back in late March. Carroll stressed during the league’s annual meetings that Seattle would enter camp with four quarterbacks.

“I’m going to look at this thing very much like we did years ago and structure it so everybody gets a great shot at it as best we can,” Carroll said. “That’s what competition is all about. I’ve got to give them the opportunity by presenting it.”

“We are totally in that mentality that the fourth guy may be important to us,” Pete added. “We’re definitely still in the quarterback business.”

Geno Smith is Leading Seahawks’ QB Competition

According to Carroll, veteran Geno Smith is the starting quarterback entering camp.

“Geno has come in and is obviously ahead going in because he’s had all the background with us,” Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s been with us for a number of years. He leads the charge right now. He’s in command of our system as much as a guy could be. [Jacob Eason] had a year with us so he’s doing his part. Meanwhile we’re watching how Drew comes along and he’s going. He’s busting his tail to catch up and be right with it.

Carroll’s comments don’t exactly come as a surprise. Smith has spent the past two seasons with the Seahawks and started three games last year, going 1-2 during that stretch.