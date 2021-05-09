Seahawks Star DK Metcalf’s Golden Games Race Results Revealed

Sunday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf tested his speed in a very different manner. He competed with eight other men in the USATF Golden Games. His goal was to move on to the Olympic trials, but he fell just short.

The 6-foot-4, 229-pound wide receiver headed to Walnut, Calif., on Sunday to test his speed against other sprinters. He competed in the 100-meter dash, running a 10.36. He finished eighth in the heat and failed to make it to the finals by 0.16 seconds. Though Metcalf later expressed excitement about taking part in the event.

DK Metcalf ran a 10.36 in the 100M 🤯 He came in 9th place at the USATF Golden Games (via @EmmanuelAcho)pic.twitter.com/Qnut3u33n7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2021

“Just to test my speed against world-class athletes like this..it’s just a blessing,” Metcalf said after the event, per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. “I just do things because I want to do it…These are world-class athletes. It’s very different from football speed, as I just realized”

Metcalf has a reputation for standout speed on a track

While the Seahawks receiver constantly displays his speed on the football field, he also has a history of performing on the track. According to ESPN, Metcalf previously competed as a hurdler and a long-jumper while attending Oxford High School in Mississippi. He primarily drew attention for his football and basketball skills but still displayed standout speed and athleticism while competing in track events.

Once Metcalf finished his college career and attempted to reach the NFL, he put his speed on display once again. He ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 scouting combine, tying future Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman. The only wide receivers with faster times were Parris Campbell and Andy Isabella.

Since entering the NFL, Metcalf has continued to put his blazing speed on display each and every week. He easily runs past smaller defensive backs while serving as a reliable option for quarterback Russell Wilson. Although Metcalf reached a top speed of 22.64 mph in October while chasing down Cardinals defender Budda Baker to prevent a pick-six.

A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player had Olympic experience

Prior to the 2012 NFL Draft, Florida Gators running back Jeff Demps announced that he would withdraw his name from the list of available players after finishing his four-year career with 23 touchdowns 2,470 rushing yards. His goal was to compete as a member of Team USA after winning multiple indoor and outdoor track titles. He focused on the Olympic Track & Field Trials, ultimately securing a spot on the 4×100 meter relay pool.

Demps competed during the preliminary second heat, helping the U.S. team post a time of 37.38 seconds. The group of athletes went on to win the silver medal. Though the group of sprinters lost their silver medals after Tyson Gay tested positive for steroids.

Following his time in the 2012 Olympics, Demps signed with the New England Patriots. He spent the 2012 season in Foxborough but did not register any stats. He spent 2013 and part of 2014 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then part of 2014 with the Indianapolis Colts. Demps ultimately ended his NFL career with three catches for 21 yards and one rush attempt for 14 yards. He continues to train and compete down in Miami.

