Seahawks Star Eyed as Potential Trade Target by AFC Foe: Report

Another Seattle Seahawks star could soon be on the move.

Amid increasing trade rumors surrounding his name, DK Metcalf is being eyed as a potential trade target by the New York Jets, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

“The Jets will have to address their wide-receiver issue with a high draft pick … unless another (Tyreek) Hill situation arises,” says Cimini. “A handful of star receivers are entering the final year of their rookie contract, including DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks), A.J. Brown (Tennessee Titans) and Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers). The market is blowing up, which might make it harder for their teams to re-sign them.”

However, Cimini stresses that there is no indication that Metcalf is available at the current moment.

“At this point, there’s no indication that any of them are available, but the Jets are keeping an eye on the situations, just in case,” says Cimini.

Metcalf Shuts Down Idea of Joining Chiefs

Metcalf is on the verge of entering the final year of his rookie contract. Because Metcalf has yet to sign an extension with Seattle and due to the Seahawks parting with two of their biggest names — Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner — the 24-year-old is becoming a popular name in trade rumors.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ trade of star receiver Tyreek Hill, Metcalf’s name immediately emerged as a potential star to join the Chiefs. However, Metcalf immediately shut down the idea of being traded to Kansas City.

@dkm14 the door is open in kc!👀👀 — Everything.Chiefs (@Taggingachiefs4) March 24, 2022

Better close it, heard it get cold at night 😂 https://t.co/wkdg2FG6nZ — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) March 24, 2022

The 24-year-old is one of the top young receivers in the game, having been named a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro selection during the 2020 season. During the 2020 campaign, Metcalf posted 83 receptions for 1,303 yards (franchise record) and 10 touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Metcalf posted an 82.5 offensive grade in 2020, ranking 15th among all receivers.

While Metcalf’s production certainly slipped during the 2021 season — 75 receptions for 967 yards — his overall play remained consistent. According to PFF, Metcalf posted an 80.9 offensive grade in 2021, ranking 14th among all receivers.

Carroll Wants Metcalf Contract Extension

Despite Seattle heading into a rebuilding direction, they appear to be determined to continue building around their young star. Head coach Pete Carroll recently stated that it’s a “priority” to sign Metcalf to a contract extension.

“It’s really important to us… We’re going to do everything we can to get it done.” Carroll said in an interview with 93.3 KJR.

While Carroll remains committed to the idea of signing Metcalf to a contract extension, general manager John Schneider refused to commit during an interview with Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob on Thursday, March 24.

“Specifically with extensions and contract situations, we don’t get into that,” Schneider said. “He’s an unbelievable player. It is a great question because when you look at it around the league, (because) now you’re looking at Davante and his deal and Mike Williams’ deal (for three years and $60 million with the Los Angeles Chargers) and obviously what happened with Tyreek.”

At the end of the 2021 season, Metcalf himself stated his desire to remain in Seattle.

Via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times:

“Of course,” said Metcalf when asked if he’s interested in signing a long-term contract with Seattle. “I’m not trying to leave.”

As the Seahawks usher in a new era without Wilson and Wagner, retaining Metcalf will be their biggest priority entering the 2022 season.