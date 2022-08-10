Seahawks Will Surprisingly Cut Quarterback, Says Analyst

One analyst believes the Seattle Seahawks will cut one of their quarterbacks.

As the Seahawks prepare for their first preseason game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, the dominant topic is none other than the quarterback competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. While head coach Pete Carroll continues to stress that Smith is still the starter at the start of the preseason, things could change between now and the start of the regular season.

As predicted by Lee Vowell of FanSided, the Seahawks could make a surprising cut involving Smith. Vowell argues that by cutting Smith, the Seahawks could save $3 million. He also says that Lock had a far better showing in the team’s scrimmage compared to Smith.

“What? Smith get released? Am I crazy? Probably,” says Vowell. “But there is a chance this happens. Seattle would save $3 million by not having Smith on the Week 1 roster. After seeing what happened in the Seahawks mock game on Saturday, Drew Lock should clearly have the lead in the quarterback battle, too. This, of course, could change in the first preseason games but either way Lock needs to be the starter this year.”

Lock Outperforms Smith During Scrimmage

Lock had an impressive showing with mostly the team’s second offensive unit against the Seahawks’ first-team defense. As noted by Gregg Bell of The News Tribune, Lock went 19-of-26 while throwing one touchdown and running for another. Meanwhile, Smith led just one touchdown drive with mostly the first-team offense against the second-team defense.

“Lock 19-26 passing. 4 drives with 2nd O vs 1st D, 1 with 1st O vs 2d D. Drive ends: TD run, TD pass, FG, punt, TO on downs. Smith 11-20, 4 drives, 3 with 1st O vs 2d D. Ends: TD run, FG, punt, punt, punt

O just did more w/Lock,” said Bell.

Vowell also argues that Lock is the younger option and Seattle already knows what they have in Smith.

“The reason is he is the younger option and Seattle isn’t going to get a better quarterback than Smith or Lock before the season begins,” says Vowell. “Might as well let Lock have the job and see what he can do in 2022. Plus, Lock might struggle with confidence at times. How confident would he be if he makes a mistake or two and thinks Seattle might just easily replace him with Smith.

Smith isn’t the long-term answer at QB1 in Seattle. Lock might not be and that is a notable difference.”

Why the Seahawks Would Consider Releasing Smith

While the idea hasn’t been covered enough, it is a possibility. If Lock does win the starting job, what would be the point in retaining Smith? The Seahawks are in clear rebuilding mode and are using this season to measure their young talent.

If Seattle does decide to see what they have in Lock, there would be no point in turning back towards a quarterback on the verge of turning 32 years old. Smith has been in the league since 2013 and hasn’t served as a full-time starter since 2014 with the New York Jets.

The Seahawks could retain Smith because of his familiarity with the system and because he is a good teammate. The veteran quarterback continues to have Lock’s back despite being locked in competition with him.

“But, I think Drew played really well, as I’ve always said, and I will go on record to say that I have his back,” said Smith after the scrimmage. “No matter what, I have Drew Lock’s back. I want that to be known.”

The Seahawks have a major decision to make between who their quarterback is going to be. But they might have a second decision to make if Lock ends up being their guy.