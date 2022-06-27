Seahawks Could Target 2-Time Pro Bowl QB Via Trade, Says Analyst

A former division rival quarterback could be a potential trade target of the Seattle Seahawks, according to one analyst.

Tim Weaver of Seahawks Wire compiled a list of Seattle’s top six quarterback trade targets. While familiar names such as Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo crop up on the list, a few wild cards also appear. One of those surprising names thrown out there is the Detroit Lions‘ Jared Goff.

Weaver explains how Goff could fit in with the Seahawks considering the team’s offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, spent time as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Rams during Goff’s tenure there.

“If nothing else, Goff at least KnOwS tHe SyStEm from his time playing with the Los Angeles Rams, who run a very similar offensive scheme to Shane Waldron’s,” says Weaver. “Goff also may be getting better with age, as he managed a respectable 19/8 touchdown to interception ratio last year with the Lions.”

Goff is best known for being the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. The 27-year-old quarterback spent the first five seasons of his career with the Rams before he was traded to the Lions in the Matthew Stafford trade last offseason.

The veteran quarterback is definitely a respectable option. However, he’s extremely limited when it comes to making big plays. Furthermore, turnovers are a major issue with Goff, as Weaver points out.

“Even if he looked better last season he’s still Jared Goff – and few fanbases know the flaws in his game better than Seattle’s,” says Weaver. “Goff is essentially a jugs machine – he can throw accurately to one spot on the field, but he has almost no ability to improvise whatsoever, which makes him extremely turnover prone and vulnerable against pressure. In 83 career games in the NFL, Goff has thrown 63 interceptions to go with 51 fumbles. He also has an ugly contract with cap hits over $30 million each of the next three years.”

Goff May Have Already Peaked

While Goff is currently carrying an enormous average salary of $33.5 million per season, there is a potential out in the contract after this season. The Lions — or any other team that acquires Goff — could cut the quarterback in the 2023 offseason with just a $10 million dead cap hit.

The veteran quarterback certainly played respectable last season considering his circumstances. The 2021 Lions finished with one of the worst records in the league at 3-13-1. Furthermore, he didn’t exactly have one of the best supporting casts as there wasn’t a single Lions player on offense initially selected to the Pro Bowl (several were named as alternates).

However, Goff is the definition of a game manager with a limited ceiling. His peak season back in 2018 — 32 touchdowns, 4688 yards and a 101.1 quarterback rating — will probably never be replicated again by the former No. 1 overall pick.

Why the Seahawks Should Avoid Goff

According to Pro Football Focus, Goff posted just a 60.7 offensive grade last season. That grade not only ranked Goff as one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the league, he ranked 32nd among all quarterbacks with at least 100 snaps last season.

The Seahawks already possess a similar type of quarterback in Geno Smith — Smith posted a much better 73.9 offensive grade in limited action last season — at a much cheaper rate of $3.5 million this season.

Goff may have a solid resume as a former Super Bowl starter with two Pro Bowl selections, but the Seahawks have no use for a quarterback who has already likely peaked.