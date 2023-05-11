Seahawks Could Strike Trade for $34 Million Star: Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks could be an ideal landing spot for a potential trade target.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, the Seahawks could pull off a blockbuster trade with the Washington Commanders. In Kay’s trade scenario, Seattle would trade a 2024 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2025 second-round draft pick in exchange for former Pro Bowl defensive end Chase Young.

Despite the fact Young won a Defensive Rookie of the Year award and notched a Pro Bowl bid during his rookie season, the Commanders refused to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Kay attributes the Seahawks’ need for a pass rusher and the Commanders’ lack of commitment to Young as reasons for why Seattle is an ideal trade destination for the former No. 2 overall draft pick.

“Chase Young could be the ideal trade candidate for Seattle after the Washington Commanders declined to pick up his fifth-year option. The No. 2 overall pick in 2020 entered the league red-hot—earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after collecting 7.5 sacks—but has since had his career derailed by a devastating knee injury that cost him nearly half of the 2021 campaign and all but three games in 2022,” writes Kay.

Why Commanders Declined Chase Young’s Fifth-Year Option

During Young’s rookie campaign, he posted 7.5 sacks, 44 tackles, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. According to Pro Football Focus, Young posted an 87.2 defensive grade during his rookie season, ranking sixth among all edge rushers (with at least 100 snaps).

Production has not been an issue for Young. The issue has been staying healthy. Over the past two seasons, the Ohio State product has appeared in just 12 games due to a torn ACL suffered in Week 10 of the 2021 season.

Prior to his ACL injury in 2021, Young posted a very good 75.1 defensive grade, ranking 28th among all edge rushers (with at least 100 snaps). Young posted a similar 78.4 defensive grade during his three appearances in the 2022 season.

How Seahawks Can Acquire Chase Young

Kay explains that while the Seahawks’ salary cap situation isn’t the best, a second-rounder combined with a conditional pick the next year should be enough to acquire Young.

“If the Seahawks were willing to ship Washington a second-rounder in 2024 and a conditional pick the following year that would be another second-rounder if Young hits a certain playing-time threshold in 2023, it should be enough for the Commanders to part ways with a player they may not even be able to afford when he hits the open market next spring,” writes Kay. “The move would be contingent on Seattle clearing some cap space as well, a path the Seahawks should have no issue exploring given Young’s potential.”

It’s worth noting that the Seahawks actually did make a recent salary cap move, restructuring wide receiver Tyler Lockett’s contract. The move converted $8.5 million of Lockett’s base salary into a signing bonus, creating $5.69 million in cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Considering the Seahawks didn’t address edge-rushing needs during the offseason — outside of using a Day 2 pick on on Derick Hall during the 2023 NFL Draft — making a move for Young could lift Seattle from a playoff contender into a potential Super Bowl contender.