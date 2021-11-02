Seahawks Make Final Decision About LJ Collier

The Seattle Seahawks are not moving on from their former first-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft. The trade deadline passed on Tuesday, November 2, and LJ Collier remained a member of the roster. He will most likely finish out the season with the Seahawks, barring a surprise release.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported that the Seahawks would keep Collier past the trade deadline. He noted that the team was not shopping the defensive end and that they still saw value in his services despite keeping him inactive. Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune added that another team would have to want Collier to complete the deal.

The trade deadline of 4 p.m. ET came and went without a deal taking place. Collier will remain with the Seahawks, but he will likely continue to be inactive for each game unless the team suffers a rash of injuries along the defensive line.

An NFL Insider Previously Reported That Collier Would Be Available

Collier’s status has been the focus of many Seahawks fans since October 24. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the NFC West team had discussions about Collier and that trading him would be an option.

“A former first-rounder, Collier has only been active for two games this season after collecting three sacks last year,” Rapoport said in an article from NFL Media. “The Seahawks have had discussions centered around Collier at various points this season and prior to it, and Collier is just 26. A fresh start may make sense for all sides, especially with plenty of teams needing edge help.”

Despite tallying three sacks and seven quarterback hits during the 2020 season, Collier only appeared in two games prior to the Week 9 bye. He suited up against the Titans and Rams, tallying three combined tackles with two quarterback hits. Collier was inactive for every other game on the 2021 schedule before the week off.

Seattle Also Kept Rashaad Penny on the Roster

Prior to the trade deadline, there were reports that the Seahawks could move running back Rashaad Penny. ESPN’s Adam Schefter listed him as a trade option for the Titans after Derrick Henry suffered a foot injury while Fowler joined 710 ESPN Seattle’s Jake and Stacy and said that the team could move Penny before the deadline.

While Fowler said that a deal remained possible, he also clarified that it likely would not happen. His reason was that the current running back supply in the NFL “was greater than the demand.”

Penny has only appeared in three games during the 2021 season. He lined up as Chris Carson’s backup during the season-opening game against the Colts before suffering a calf injury. He missed Weeks 2-6 before returning for games against the Saints and Jaguars and serving as the backup to Alex Collins.

The former first-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft has not made a major impact when given the opportunity. He has 15 carries for 24 yards for an average of 1.6 yards per attempt while appearing for an average of 22.67% of the snaps.

Carson will potentially return to the lineup, provided he can show major signs of improvement from a neck injury that sent him to Injured Reserve. If so, he will take back his starting job while Collins will work as the backup. Penny will likely see fewer and fewer opportunities as long as Carson and Collins remain healthy.

