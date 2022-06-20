Seahawks Considered Trade Destination for ‘Playmaking’ QB

The Seattle Seahawks could be the perfect destination for a “playmaking” quarterback.

As the Seahawks enter training camp with Geno Smith and Drew Lock as their top quarterbacks, Seattle could certainly upgrade at the position. While all signs indicate the Seahawks are content with their current situation, that doesn’t rule out the possibility of Seattle acquiring another quarterback down the road.

In a list compiled by Tim Weaver of Seahawks Wire, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew is the Seahawks’ top quarterback trade target. Weaver attributes Minshew’s low salary cap figure ($2.54 million), his ability to create outside the pocket and his astonishing touchdown-to-interception ratio — 41 touchdowns to 12 interceptions — as reasons for why he’s a valuable asset.

“Gardner Minshew might be the most low-risk, high-reward asset in the NFL,” says Weaver. “The Eagles got an absolute steal by acquiring him for a conditional sixth-round pick from the Jaguars. Minshew has demonstrated a flair for playmaking outside the pocket and has arguably done more with less than any other starting QB the last three years. He has a strong 41/12 touchdown to interception ratio and several advanced stats suggests that he may be a legitimate diamond in the rough. Minshew would also come relatively cheap with just a $2.54 million cap hit in 2022.”

Minshew is an Upgrade Over Seahawks’ Current QB’s

The Washington State alum is one of the top backups in the league. While Minshew saw limited playing time with the Eagles last season, he impressed in four appearances and two starts. The three-year veteran threw for four touchdowns versus just one interception, completed 68.3% of his passes, threw for 7.3 yards per pass attempt and posted a 104.8 quarterback rating.

For perspective, Minshew’s completion percentage would have ranked sixth and his quarterback rating would have ranked third equated over a full season.

Minshew has also 23 appearances and 20 starts under his belt as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, posting a 6-6 record during his rookie season with the Jaguars back in 2019.

According to Pro Football Focus, Minshew posted a 70.5 offensive grade in 2019 and a 67.8 grade during the 2020 season. By comparison, Lock posted a 63.5 offensive grade during his lone season as the Denver Broncos’ starter back in 2020. Meanwhile, Smith posted a 60.7 grade in 2013 and a 57.1 grade in 2014 during his lone full seasons as a starting quarterback.

Eagles Have Shown ‘No Interest’ in Trading Minshew

Minshew would represent an upgrade over the Seahawks’ two current experienced quarterbacks. However, as Weaver notes, the Eagles aren’t exactly in any sort of rush to trade their valuable backup. In fact, with Philadelphia making major moves during the offseason to contend — acquiring cornerback James Bradberry and wide receiver A.J. Brown — it would make little to move Minshew, especially when considering starter Jalen Hurts is entering just his third season.

“It’s entirely possible that over the course of a full season Minshew’s aggressive game would crash and burn,” says Weaver. “It’s also worth noting that Philly has also shown no interest in trading him as of yet.”

Minshew has one year left on his rookie contract. If the Eagles end up finding a steal in undrafted rookie QB Carson Strong — he was once considered a potential third-round draft pick — maybe Philadelphia considers trading Minshew for something of value.

But as Weaver notes, the Eagles have shown “no interest” in trading Minshew. As sweet of an idea as it would be to envision Minshew making a return to the state of Washington, it’s not a very likely scenario for the 2022 season.