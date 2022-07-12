Seahawks Unload Ex-Pro Bowler in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Seattle Seahawks could unload arguably their top player for assets.

According to a trade proposals list from Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, one of the blockbuster scenarios see the Seahawks trading wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for 2023 first and second-round draft picks. Kay argues that Metcalf’s desire for a new contract along with the Cowboys’ vast amount of salary cap space and draft capital makes the deal worth pulling off.

“The 24-year-old skipped Seattle’s mandatory minicamp while holding out for his new deal,” says Kay. “The Cowboys could swoop in and capitalize on this situation, offering the rebuilding Seahawks a package of draft capital in exchange for the rising star. Considering the Cowboys have more than $20 million in available cap space—more than all but two teams in the league right now—and possess all of their picks in the 2023 draft, this could be a relatively simple move for all parties to hash out.”

Metcalf’s Next Deal Will Likely Be at Least $100 Million

Metcalf desires a new deal as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. His 2022 salary calls for him to earn less than $4 million this season, ranking 42nd among all receivers in the league. According to Spotrac, Metcalf’s market value is over $88 million across four seasons, equating to roughly $22 million per year. Metcalf’s market value would make him the seventh highest-paid receiver in the league.

A more realistic baseline for Metcalf’s next contract is A.J. Brown’s deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown was acquired by the Eagles during the 2022 NFL draft and signed a four-year, $100 million deal with Philadelphia shortly thereafter. Brown is the same age and was a part of the same draft class as Metcalf.

Considering Metcalf has actually outproduced his 2019 draft class counterpart — 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns compared to Brown’s 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns — it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the star receiver out-earn Brown on his next contract.

Despite Metcalf sitting out the team’s mandatory three-day minicamp back in June, head coach Pete Carroll remains optimistic the two sides will get a deal done.

“You got to go through it, so that’s just what it is, and our guys have to too” Carroll said back in June. “We have to go through it again and start all over fresh, knowing that it’s brand new for us and a kid like DK and he’s a remarkable person. He’s a wonderful player, he has so much to offer the world, and I just don’t want him to miss this opportunity, where we can’t figure it out. So, we’ll do everything that we can.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Potential Deal Hinges on Seahawks’ QB for 2022 Season

The Cowboys are suddenly lacking in depth after fielding arguably the top wide receiver corps in the NFL last season. Dallas lost veteran receivers Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson in the offseason and Michael Gallup could realistically miss the first two or three games of the season in his recovery from ACL surgery.

That means outside of CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys will have to rely on veteran James Washington — who has disappointed as a former second-round draft pick — and rookie Jalen Tolbert as the second option in the receiving game at the start of the season.

While this is certainly a good deal for the Seahawks — assuming they don’t want to pay Metcalf during a rebuilding era — this possible trade hinges on Seattle’s quarterback situation. If the Seahawks make a run at veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Seattle goes from a rebuilding squad to a team in win-now mode.

Assuming the Seahawks continue to enter the 2022 season with either Geno Smith or Drew Lock as its starter, the possibility of trading Metcalf in exchange for assets becomes a real one.

If that ends up being the scenario, the Cowboys could emerge as a trade partner for Metcalf.