Seahawks Urged to Sign Former No. 1 Overall Pick

The Seattle Seahawks are considered an “ideal landing spot” for a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

According to Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network, the Seahawks should take a look at signing former No. 1 overall draft pick Eric Fisher. The nine-year NFL veteran spent the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts after playing the first eight years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“While Seattle is probably out on Brown, the Seahawks could be looking for an experienced swing tackle at this point to compete with their young pups,” says Kaye. “Eric Fisher is on the downswing of his career, but he could still provide some proven depth for a young team.

Fisher is running out of options, so competing for a starting gig in the NFC West seems like his best chance.”

Seahawks Lacking Viable Options at Tackle

The Seahawks spent their top draft pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Charles Cross. It’s assumed that Cross will immediately step in as the starter at left tackle.

However, at right tackle, the Seahawks appear to have an open competition. At the current moment, second-year tackle Jake Currhan is the projected starter at right tackle. Currhan started five games last season at right tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, posted a 54.0 offensive grade and a worrisome 37.2 pass-blocking grade last season.

For perspective, Currhan’s pass-blocking grade was the third-lowest of any tackle with at least 100 snaps last season.

Seattle also spent a third-round draft selection on Abraham Lucas, who should figure into the competition for the right tackle spot.

Given the Seahawks’ uncertainty at right tackle, signing Fisher to a low-risk contract — he signed with the Colts for one year and $9.4 million last season — isn’t a bad idea. According to PFF, Fisher posted a 68.2 offensive grade and 61.0 pass-blocking grade for the Colts last season.

His offensive grade was the fourth-lowest of his career and his pass-blocking grade was at its lowest since his rookie season.

While those numbers portray Fisher being on the downside of his career — he’s 31 years old — he provides insurance for a Seahawks offensive line lacking in experienced offensive tackles. Among all tackles on the Seahawks’ roster, only Currhan has any starting experience. In fact, Seattle doesn’t feature a single offensive tackle on its roster with more than a year of experience.

Signing Fisher — as average as he may be at this stage of his career — is a much-needed insurance policy as the Seahawks enter the 2022 season with a new starting quarterback.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Carroll Rules out Possible Trade for QB

If you were hoping the Seahawks would pull off a trade for Baker Mayfield or any other veteran quarterback, think again.

Head coach Pete Carroll basically ruled out the idea during an interview with Sports Radio 93.3 KJR-FM in Seattle on Thursday, May 5.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN:

“We’re always competing,” Carroll said. “I’m not saying anything you didn’t think I was going to say, but fortunately that’s always been the way we’ve operated, and it fits again. So we’re looking. I don’t see us making a trade for anybody at all. I don’t see that happening. But we’re certainly going to continue to be open to chances to help our club, and meanwhile we’re just going to be battling and competing our tails off. There’s always possibilities, so we keep open to that.”

Based upon Carroll’s comments, the Seahawks will enter offseason activities with holdover Geno Smith and the newly-acquired Drew Lock as the top quarterbacks on the depth chart.