Former Seahawks Fan Favorite Announces Surprising Retirement

Former Seattle Seahawks fan favorite Shaquem Griffin has announced he is retiring from football at just 27 years old. Griffin detailed his decision during a lengthy August 24, 2022 feature for The Players Tribune.

“The time has come for me to retire from professional football,” Griffin wrote. “It’s time for me to execute my Plan A.

“Honestly, it’s still a little surreal. After everything I’ve been through in my life — all the hard work, all the doubters — it’s almost unthinkable that I’m hangin’ it up and moving on from the game of football.

“But I know the positive effect I’m having on others. I’m speaking at colleges and universities, talking to football teams and even presenting to corporate America about never doubting yourself and tirelessly pursuing your dreams. People at companies want to hear what I have to say when actually I’m the one that can learn so much from them. It’s crazy.”

Griffin Played 3 Seasons With the Seahawks

The Seahawks selected Griffin in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft with the No. 141 overall pick pairing the defender with his twin brother cornerback Shaquill Griffin. The two brothers instantly became fan favorites as Griffin played three seasons for the Seahawks. The speedy linebacker notched 25 tackles, six quarterback hits and a sack during his three years in Seattle.

Griffin also played a role on special teams before the Seahawks opted not to tender the defender in 2021 making him a free agent. The linebacker later signed with the Dolphins but was released from the team’s practice squad mid-season in 2021 after being unable to carve out a consistent role on the team. After spending his first four NFL seasons in Seattle, Shaquill Griffin signed with Jacksoville as a free agent in 2021.

Griffin: ‘Seattle Was the Perfect Place for Me’

Shaquem Griffin is all over the place. (via @Seahawks)pic.twitter.com/aIUuvUL6yC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2019

The former linebacker plans to stay connected to football through the NFL Legends program which connects retired players with current athletes. Griffin fondly discussed his experience with the Seahawks and thanked the team for “taking a chance on me.” The fan favorite described Seattle as the “perfect place” for him to land in the NFL.

“I figured if I could be that person for other people, that’s how I could make a real positive impact,” Griffin explained. “Seattle was the perfect place for me to learn how to do that. I spent a lot of time with K.J. Wright, Bobby Wagner and so many other guys just talking about how to go about reaching people — how to really make a connection and be purposeful in my messaging.

“Bobby’s thing is financial literacy. Because of how he grew up and seeing the lack of knowledge people had, he’s constantly learning about personal finance and entrepreneurship and passing on his knowledge to young people. He does this because that’s his story. He’s not just sharing what he knows, he’s sharing a piece of himself. And going to a lot of his events in Seattle and seeing how he goes about reaching others, I could really see myself doing the same thing.”