Browns Sign Ex-Seahawks $27 Million DT at Major Discount: Report

The Seattle Seahawks have shuffled through several prospective nose tackle throughout this offseason, and with Bryan Mone out for the foreseeable future, there was hope the team would bring back a familiar face, and re-sign defensive tackle Shelby Harris.
After spending months on the free agency market, however, the veteran has found a new home in the league. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was first to break the news on Wednesday, August 9 that Harris was signing with the Cleveland Browns.
Schultz tweeted that Harris signed a one-year deal with a max value of $5.25 million, which is roughly half the annual salary he was earning with the ‘Hawks.
In March, the Seahawks released Harris, whom they acquired via the blockbuster trade involving Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos last offseason, as a cost-saving measure. Harris still had one year left on the $27 million contract he signed with Denver, and by releasing the veteran, the team saved nearly $9 million against the salary cap.
With Poona Ford’s exit for the Buffalo Bills, and Seattle parting ways with Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods, the Seahawks depth at nose tackle is a problem. SI‘s Corbin K. Smith called re-signing Harris “a no-brainer, especially with few other viable veteran options available.”
“Harris stood out as one of the few bright spots for a disappointing defensive front last season. In his element playing in a Vic Fangio-style 3-4 scheme, he produced 44 tackles, two sacks, and four swatted passes,” Corbin wrote. Harris earned a 73.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for the 2022 NFL season.