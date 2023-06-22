Former Seahawks $27 Million Starter’s Return ‘Remains an Option’

The Seattle Seahawks have shuffled through several prospective nose tackle throughout this offseason, and with Bryan Mone out for the foreseeable future, the team may look to bring back a familiar face.

In March, the Seahawks released defensive tackle Shelby Harris, whom they acquired via the blockbuster trade involving Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos last offseason, as a cost-saving measure. Harris still had one year left on the $27 million contract he signed with Denver, and by releasing the veteran, the team saved nearly $9 million against the salary cap.

As the Illinois State alum remains a free agent, The Seattle Times‘ Bob Condotta addressed the possibility of Harris returning in his Mailbag column posted on Thursday, June 22. “I can’t say for certain that he is. But until he signs somewhere else, I think it remains an option.”

“The defensive line — to reiterate — is the one position that the Seahawks appear sure to try to continue to address, though at this point, probably not until right around the time training camp begins, or maybe later,” Condotta noted. “So, I think it remains an option that Harris could re-sign. But for now, I also don’t know if it will happen.”

The Seahawks, or any interested team, could likely get the veteran at a heavy discount. Bleacher Report‘s Alex Ballentine suggested the Dallas Cowboys swoop in to land Harris on a one-year $5 million deal. According to OvertheCap.com, the Seahawks have approximately $7.15 million in cap space, which is enough to re-sign Harris at a bargain price.

Seahawks Analyst Says Re-Signing Shelby Harris Would Be a “No Brainer’

With Harris’ release, Poona Ford’s exit for the Buffalo Bills, and Seattle parting ways with Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods, the Seahawks depth at nose tackle is a problem. SI‘s Corbin K. Smith believes “re-signing a steady stalwart like Harris to team up with a group that looks more athletic on paper seems like a no-brainer, especially with few other viable veteran options available.”

“Harris stood out as one of the few bright spots for a disappointing defensive front last season. In his element playing in a Vic Fangio-style 3-4 scheme, he produced 44 tackles, two sacks, and four swatted passes,” Corbin wrote. Harris earned a 73.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for the 2022 NFL season.

“Though Harris doesn’t have the prototypical nose tackle size of a Woods or Mone, he has played well when asked to cover the A-gap or line up head up on the center throughout his career,” Corbin continued. “Even in a rotational capacity, his experience, toughness, and passion for the game would set a great example for rookies such as Young and fifth-round pick Mike Morris, who Seattle plans to move inside full-time after playing off the edge at Michigan.

“Set to turn 32 years old in August, the veteran still checks off both those boxes regardless of alignment while offering pass rushing value rotating with [Dre’Mont] Jones, Jarran Reed, Myles Adams, and Morris at the 3-tech spot.”

The Seahawks Have 6 Nose Tackles on the Roster

Myles Adams, Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed and Cameron Young in a strip sack drill today. pic.twitter.com/1DAWpNL5pB — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 1, 2023



While Mone continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in Week 15 against the San Francisco 49ers last season, the only veteran nose tackle on the roster is Adams. The Seahawks drafted Mississippi State defensive tackle Cameron Young in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and signed undrafted free agents Robert Cooper (FSU), Jonah Tavai (San Diego State), along with former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Austin Faolui, per SB Nation.

The Seahawks also signed LaTrell Bumphus and Forrest Merrill, but released them both earlier this month. After being waived in May, the Seahawks re-signed UCLA undrafted defensive tackle Jacob Sykes on June 5.