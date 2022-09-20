Seahawks Should Trade Super Bowl Champion to AFC Team, Per Analyst

After an ugly loss to their divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks have come back down to earth. If the season continues to go more like it did in Week 2, then general manager John Schneider may consider moving some players for draft assets before the NFL trade deadline.

Kristopher Knox with Bleacher Report gave six NFL trade ideas that they thought should happen as soon as possible. The trades includes a few splash moves, including the Pittsburgh Steelers sending Mason Rudolph to the San Francisco 49ers to give them a backup behind Jimmy Garoppolo.

Another trade that Knox proposed was sending Seahawks veteran cornerback Sidney Jones IV to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2023.

“While the Ravens have cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters after both missed time in 2021—Peters missed the entire season with a torn ACL—they’ve lost Kyle Fuller for the year to a torn ACL,” Knox said. As Sunday’s result shows, Baltimore’s cornerback depth is still questionable. It would behoove the Ravens to trade for a starting-caliber corner, and Sidney Jones IV seems like a prime candidate. The Seattle Seahawks may be 1-1, but they didn’t look like a contender in Sunday’s blowout loss to the rival San Francisco 49ers.”

Who is Seahawks CB Sidney Jones IV?

He may not be doing much currently for the Seahawks secondary, but Sidney Jones IV has had a respectable NFL career since coming into the league in 2017.

Jones was only a 3-star recruit coming out of West Covina High School in California. Labeled as an “athlete” in the class of 2014, Jones received a handful of offers from Washington, Utah, and San Jose State, but ultimately decided to play for the Huskies.

Despite not being the biggest recruit, Jones became a full-time starter at Washington as a true freshman. Over his three college seasons, he was named a first-team All-Pac-12 corner twice in 2015 and 2016. He finished his career with 145 total tackles, nine interceptions, 30 pass deflections, and six forced fumbles over 40 games played.

Jones was expected to be a top draft pick in 2017, but a torn achilles at his Pro Day killed his draft stock. He fell all the way to the 43rd overall pick, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking him in the second round.

After appearing in just one game as a rookie, Jones played in 21 games over the next two seasons. He was cut by the Eagles after three years with the team in the final training camp roster cuts before the 2020 season.

Jones then spent the 2020 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars before coming to Seattle in 2021. He started a career-high 11 games for the Seahawks, racking up 66 total tackles and 10 pass deflections.

The veteran cornerback has played just 12 snaps in two weeks for the Seahawks this season, and if that continues to be the case, then cornerback-needy teams like the Ravens could be trying to acquire the 26-year-old in a trade.

Why Isn’t Sidney Jones IV Playing This Year?

For other teams, Jones would have a much bigger role on defense. However, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is leaning much more on the team’s young cornerbacks.

The Seahawks drafted a pair of cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, taking Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen in the fourth and fifth round. Bryant was the Jim Thorpe Award winner for the college football’s top defensive back last year, while Woolen was a tremendous athlete who switched from wide receiver in the final couple years of his college career.

Both rookies are seeing significant playing time, likely to get them acclimated as quickly as possible to the speed of NFL offenses. Even if they take their lumps this year, it should help them get more comfortable and gain confidence for 2023 and beyond.