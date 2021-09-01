Seahawks to Sign Ex-Jaguars Quarterback, Release Veteran QB: Report

The Seattle Seahawks made another move at quarterback to provide even more insurance behind Russell Wilson as the team is signing former Jacksonville Jaguars signal-caller Jake Luton, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The move was made possible by the Seahawks releasing veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. It is an interesting shuffle as the main reason the Seahawks added Mannion in August is his familiarity with Shane Waldron’s offense from their time together in Los Angeles.

Luton was a sixth-round pick for the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft and made three starts during his rookie season. The former Jaguars quarterback struggled with turnovers notching 624 passing yards, six interceptions and two touchdowns while completing 54.5% of his passes in 2020. The move brings Luton back to the Pacific Northwest where he starred at Oregon State and played high school football at nearby Marysville, Washington.

Luton Gives the Seahawks a Developmental Third Quarterback

New Seahawks QB Jake Luton's second throw in the NFL was this 73 yard TD to D.J. Chark Jr. He finished the game 26/38 for 304 yards with 1 TD and 1 int. Also had a rushing TD

Luton had a strong senior season posting 2,714 yards, 28 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 62% of his passes in 2019. The quarterback has remarkable size at 6’6″ and 224 pounds. Luton was one of the Jaguars’ final roster cuts as Jacksonville reached their 53-man threshold heading towards Week 1. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler provided a scouting report on Luton heading into the draft, ranking the quarterback as his No. 218 prospect.

“Luton has workable size and arm strength with the toughness, mechanics and mental acumen that will appeal to NFL coaches,” Brugler detailed. “However, he lacks functional athleticism and decision-making skills desired. Overall, Luton is a low-ceiling caretaker quarterback who consistently stays on schedule but doesn’t have the tape or resume of a playmaker, projecting as a No. 3 quarterback option with a chance of developing into a backup.”

Jake Luton's 2019 Stats: 222/358, 2714 Yards, 28-3 TD/INT Ratio; 44 Carries, -87 Yards and 1 Touchdown

The Seahawks still have three quarterbacks on the active roster, a turn away from their typical practice of keeping one backup behind Russell Wilson. Releasing Mannion is a bit of a peculiar move given the Seahawks brought in the veteran quarterback to assist with helping other players understand Waldron’s offense.

With Geno Smith having a firm hold on the backup position, the Seahawks may have preferred a younger developmental quarterback to have on the roster like Luton. Seattle could also try to stash Luton on the team’s practice squad in the coming weeks.

“His background with Shane, that he was with them is obvious,” Carroll said of Mannion on August 2nd, per Pro Football Talk. “He’s really smart. Really smart. (Quarterbacks coach) Austin (Davis) would tell you he’s been here a day and he’s already running the offense. He can already call the stuff. I don’t know how a guy can do that. Honestly, I don’t even know how I can do that. Because the terminology isn’t all the same. Conceptually, it’s the same, which he just eats up. So we’ll see what happens. Just liked him enough and then with that background I think he’s an interesting guy for us to bring to camp.”

The move likely opens up an opportunity for Mannion to have a reunion with the Vikings. St Paul Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson reported that Mannion is likely to re-sign with the Vikings.

“Jake Browning was all set to sign with the #Vikings practice squad and then Sean Mannion was released by Seattle and that changed all,” Tomasson tweeted. “So anticipation is Mannion returning to Minnesota.”