Speedy Ex-Seahawks WR Lands With NFC Rival: Report

A former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver has found a new home.

According to a report from Fox Sports’ Greg Auman, former Seahawks receiver David Moore is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a veteran tryout during rookie minicamp.

“Bucs are signing former Seahawks receiver David Moore to their roster after a veteran tryout this weekend at rookie minicamp,” wrote Auman on Sunday, May 14. “Worked with Dave Canales and Brad Idzik in Seattle, now will compete for a backup receiver job in Tampa.”

David Moore Was Once Seahawks’ No. 3 Receiver

As Auman notes, Moore is best known for tenure with the Seahawks between 2017 and 2020. The 28-year-old was initially a seventh-round draft pick of Seattle back in 2017 and caught 78 passes for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns. Moore actually spent time as the Seahawks No. 3 receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

“New Bucs receiver David Moore is 28, was with Broncos and Packers in 2021,” writes Auman. “Had great success in Seattle, catching 78 passes for 1,163 yards and 13 TDs from 2018-20. Bucs don’t have much experience at receiver after Evans/Godwin/Gage, so he’ll compete with rookies/2nd-year guys.”

The 6-foot, 219-pound receiver was best known for his speed and his occasional ability to turn in a big play. As Thomas Hall of Sports Illustrated notes, Moore turned in a few big plays during the 2019 season and became adept and creating yardage after the catch.

“Following his impressive offseason workout regimen, No. 83 recorded 128 yards after the catch and a trio of broken tackles in 2019,” wrote Hall in 2020. “This success continued into the postseason, as he picked up big yardage after the catch on a clutch reception against the Eagles in the wild card round, slipping through a tackle to race 38 yards.”

As Hall also notes, Moore ran a 4.42 40-yard dash and posted a 60-yard touchdown reception during the 2019 season.

“Based on his 4.42 40-yard dash speed, the 6-foot receiver also relied on his explosive speed to create separation in coverage and showcased his best trait on multiple occasions during the 2019 campaign,” writes Hall. “During Seattle’s Week 13 matchup against Minnesota, Moore’s game-changing ability was on full display after he exploded past cornerback Xavier Rhodes for a 60-yard touchdown reception, longest of his career.”

David Moore Has Struggled Since Leaving Seahawks

While Moore was significant playing time as a member of the Seahawks between 2018 and 2020, recent years have not been as kind to him. After signing a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 offseason, he was released prior to the start of the season. He then landed with the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad before spending short stints with the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers on their 53-man rosters.

Moore then landed with the Chicago Bears leading into the 2022 season. However, he was arrested during the offseason due to a weapons charge and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge, as Auman notes.

“New Bucs receiver David Moore was arrested in Texas last year while he was with the Bears,” writes Auman. “A weapons charge against him was dismissed, and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge was resolved with a plea agreement and six months of probation.”

Moore also suffered a leg injury during the preseason and was eventually released in September.

As a member of the rebuilding Buccaneers, Moore will have an opportunity to revive his career as he battles with young receivers for a spot on Tampa Bay’s 53-man roster.