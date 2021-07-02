Seahawks Release Receiver After Being Indicted on Murder Charges: Report

The Seattle Seahawks surprisingly released undrafted receiver Tamorrion Terry but more details are coming out about the former Florida State wideout’s legal challenges. According to Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley, Terry was indicted on charges related to a 2018 nightclub shooting in Ashburn, Georgia.

“A grand jury in Georgia last week indicted former Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry and 10 others on charges they killed a 21-year-old woman in a 2018 gang-related mass shooting, according to court records obtained by the Miami Herald,” Beasley detailed. “The Seattle Seahawks, who signed Terry as a rookie free agent in May, quietly cut him Wednesday. The murder victim, Za’ Quavia Smith, was among at least seven people shot at the Studio 2.0 nightclub in Ashburn, Georgia, in June of 2018.”

Days after the incident, Jontavious Coley was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, per Miami Herald. Terry and nine others were indicted in June on a potential connection to the crime.

“Authorities at the time were convinced Coley didn’t act alone,” Beasley added. “But it wasn’t until last week that a Turner County Superior Court grand jury indicted Terry and nine others along with Coley for the crime. As of Thursday morning, only Coley was locked up, according to a search of the Turner County jail website.”

Terry was one of the more highly-touted undrafted players the Seahawks signed. As an undrafted player, Terry faced an uphill battle to make the final roster making the decision to release the receiver an easy one given the serious nature of the charges. Terry’s best season at Florida State came in 2019 when the receiver notched 60 receptions for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns. The Seminoles receiver played in six games before opting out last season.

“Why opt out? I mean I came back for a reason and that reason was (to) not be average. I wanted to be great,” Terry said prior to the season in August, per Tallahassee Democrat. “I came back, I told coach Norvell the reason I came back and the reason I came back (was) to win ballgames and help the team out. I knew we could turn this around. So why opt-out? I don’t see why a lot of guys are opting out because I know that one of the reasons why I came back was to win ballgames and not to be average. Opting out? That wasn’t even on my mind to opt-out.”

Metcalf on Seahawks OC Shane Waldron: ‘He’s Always Coming Up With New Ways to Try to Get His Playmakers the Ball’

The Seahawks have plenty of depth at receiver headlined by DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Seattle also selected Western Michigan wideout D’Wayne Eskridge in the second round, their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft as a result of the Jamal Adams trade. Metcalf is excited to see what the Seahawks offense looks like under new coordinator Shane Waldron.

“He’s a hungry coach, that’s what I like about him,” Metcalf noted, via Seahawks.com. “He’s always trying to learn something new, not only about the players, but about the game of football and about offense. He’s always coming up with new ways to try to get his playmakers the ball.”