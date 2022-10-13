Seahawks Defender Tabbed Rookie of the Year Candidate

The Seattle Seahawks defense has left plenty to be desired to begin the 2022 season. But there has also been one obvious bright spot on the Seahawks defense.

Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen has played very well through the first five games of the 2022 campaign. He’s filled the stat sheet with 17 combined tackles, 4 pass defenses and 3 interceptions. He also returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown in the 48-45 victory against the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

With that fast start, Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times suggested Woolen is an early candidate for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

“The lofty stats are indeed getting Woolen noticed,” wrote Condotta. “VegasInsider this week has him with the seventh-lowest odds to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award at 14-1 (Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd is the current favorite at 2.75-1).”

Woolen Making Impact on Defense & Special Teams

It’s hard to imagine where the Seahawks would be without the fifth-round pick from UTSA.

Woolen is the only Seattle defender with an interception through five games this season. He also leads the team with 4 pass defenses, and his 17 combined tackles are the most for a member of the Seahawks secondary.

Furthermore, his impact goes beyond defense. Woolen blocked a 20-yard field goal against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Seattle cornerback Michael Jackson returned the block 85 yards for a touchdown.

That was Seattle’s only score of that 27-7 loss.

Early in his career, it seems as though Woolen can do no wrong.

“The sky is the limit for him,’’ said Seahawks assistant defensive backs coach DeShawn Shead according to Condotta.

“There’s a lot of young guys, rookies in this league, they’re playing off and soft because they’re worried about getting run by,” defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt told Condotta. “Not that kid — he’s ready to challenge routes.’’

Woolen Going for Seahawks Records

The 23-year-old defensive back has yet to play half a dozen NFL games, but he’s already placed himself in position to match or surpass a few Seattle franchise records.

Woolen has intercepted a pass in three straight games. If he records another pick in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals, he will tie the team record for most consecutive games with an interception.

The last time a Seahawks player had four straight contests with a pick was Brandon Browner in 2011.

Earl Thomas and Michael Boulware hold the Seattle record for most interceptions in a season by a rookie with five. If Woolen can double his interception total in the final 12 games, he would break that mark.

The Seahawks record for most picks in a single season is 10.

Lastly, no Seattle player has ever won Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. The last Seahawks player to win Defensive Player of the Year was defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy in 1992.

Seattle is last in total defense and run defense. The Seahawks are also second-to-last in points allowed and 26th in passing yards allowed. They have only 3 interceptions and 8 sacks. In net yards allowed per pass attempt, the Seahawks are also ranked last.

But Seattle has a young cornerback to build around in the secondary, and he could start to gain traction in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race soon.